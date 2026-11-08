Wolverine Thoughts: Michigan Football Made a Mistake & Must Re-Start for 2027

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A couple of weeks ago, it wasn't time to panic. That's what Kyle Whittingham said about his offense after a 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana. The Wolverines' offense has been among the worst of the Power Four schools and it did nothing to help itself on Saturday against rival Michigan State.

A middling Spartans' defense held the Wolverines to 192 yards in the game and essentially shut them out, save for a late garbage-time touchdown. Michigan mustered 54 yards on the ground and turned the ball over four times. Now, it's time to panic after Michigan fell to 5-4 and the Wolverines' bowl hope is on the brink.

"It seems to be," Whittingham said on if it's time panic. "It was very disappointing after we had played pretty effectively last week on offense. We had some production, some good production in a lot of areas last week, and there's nothing productive about this game. It's not one step back; it's three steps back....Falls on me. I'm not hiding from that at all. Anything that happens has got my name on it."

It wasn't supposed to be like this, but it is

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyle Whittingham was brought into Ann Arbor to save a sinking ship. The Wolverines won nine games last season, but off-field issues wrecked the Wolverines and that was led by former head coach Sherrone Moore. Now, Whittingham is sinking the ship in another way — on-field play.

Michigan's offense is getting nothing but worse. The Wolverines don't do anything well, and the only thing Michigan can tip its hat to is the defense. Just imagine what Michigan would be like if its top-five defense was a middle of the road defense? Not good.

Jason Beck is at the center of it all as the Wolverines' play caller. In reality, it's his second big job he's had. He spent one season at Utah, granted, it was great, before coming to Ann Arbor. And while the fanbase wants to see a change, Whittingham indicated that won't happen now, but he would evaluate at the end of the season.

"Not right now. Not as I'm sitting here at this podium, no.," said Whittingham.

"But at some point you've got to have results. I mean, it's a result-driven business, and it's a bottom line business. And we'll evaluate everything after the season and determine what the best course of action is. But not right here, right now."

Whittingham doesn't have the answers, and the facts are that the Wolverines' offense is reaching the same level of incompetence as Rich Rodriguez's 2008 offense — it could be worse. The Wolverines turn the ball over at an alarming rate, can't run, the offensive line can't block, and the passing game has barely moved the needle. Whittingham is nine games into Year 1 and all we've seen is regression.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It's not a player problem

Whittingham was asked how he was going to fix the offense. Instead of figuring it out this season, he is looking toward 2027, at the Wolverines' borderline top-10 class, along with the transfer portal.

"Because, when you look down the road, the recruiting class we put together for the '27 class, we feel really good about," Whittingham said. "We've got a Portal season coming up in a month and a half, two months, and just continuing to build the depth and the talent level, just continuing to add to what we've got."

Here's the problem. Michigan won nine games a season ago with essentially the same offense. Yes, Whittingham brought over JJ Buchanan, who has been great, but Michigan played Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, the same offensive line, and Andrew Marsh. Did they all suddenly forget how to play football? Marshall nearly ran for 1,000 yards last year under Moore and Chip Lindsey. Now, he's a shell of what he was.

As we say every week, it's not a quarterback problem, it's not a running back problem — it's a coaching issue.

MSU loss might've sealed the deal

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State had two wins this season when it entered the Big House. Two wins. The Spartans outplayed the Wolverines and Michigan was clearly outcoached. It's an inexcusable loss and one that gets coaches fired.

Michigan is on the brink of winning six games under Whittingham in Year 1. The Wolverines play Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State. Where is the sixth win coming from? It might not happen. Donors aren't happy, parents aren't happy, and players might be checking out.

Michigan has a lame duck as an AD, but money talks and if the Wolverines don't have money rolling in due to donors not supporting the coaches, Michigan might be forced to make a change sooner than it really wanted to.

Whittingham being a one-and-done at Michigan is looking more and more likely each game. It's a shame — it was never supposed to be like this under the long-tenured head coach, who was considered one of the best. But this is the Big Ten, and Michigan, and it's clearly not a match.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage