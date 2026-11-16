Forde-Yard Dash: College Football’s Biggest Coaching Hires Are Turning Into Its Biggest Mistakes

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First Quarter: Win Games, Not the News Conference

The difference between a splashy hire and a smart hire has rarely been more obvious than Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., where Indiana beat USC, 27–13. At the time those head coaching hires were made, nobody knew the Hoosiers had made the greatest discovery since gold in California by landing Curt Cignetti. And nobody knew the Trojans had paid a fortune for fool’s gold. But that’s how it’s played out.

With bills coming due on some disappointing seasons, it’s time to look at some of the common mistakes being made at hiring time.

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Start with overpaying the splash hire:

LSU gave Lane Kiffin (1) a $13 million salary—Kirby Smart money—despite having never won anything more prestigious than Conference USA titles in 2017 and ’19. Not only that, the school paid him College Football Playoff bonuses that were tied to his contract at Mississippi, after leaving the Rebels on the verge of last year’s CFP. Then LSU bankrolled what is believed to be one of the three or four most expensive rosters in the sport, at nearly $50 million.

Given all that, and given the modern ability to rebuild and win quickly, a whole lot more was expected of Kiffin than the current 6–4 debacle in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ best win is over 6–4 Auburn. They are 3–4 in the SEC, 0–4 against ranked opponents and 0–3 in one-score games. They’ll miss the playoff just like they did under Brian Kelly, when it was considered intolerable to do so.

LSU has had a positive turnover margin in just one game all season, a plus-one against Texas A&M on Sept. 26. They haven’t recovered an opponent fumble since Sept. 12. Quarterback Sam Leavitt matched Arch Manning on Saturday in careless interceptions, each throwing three.

Steve Sarkisian called the brilliant motion swing pass from Manning to Raleek Brown for the win Saturday. Will Stein went for two and the win on a Kenny Minchey QB draw against the Tigers in September. Kiffin? Not much schematic advantage on display in close games, when the right call at the right time might tip the balance.

Having staked everything on Kiffin, LSU has little choice but to spend even more in the portal for next season. Some staff will probably be thrown overboard and replaced by more expensive staff. Kiffin looked truly miserable on the sideline much of the night Saturday, but the real pressure arrives in 2027.

USC coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against Indiana. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC gave Lincoln Riley (2) a reported 10-year, $110 million contract to leave Oklahoma. He’s now on Year 5 of not delivering on that investment, with the Trojans 7–3 and on the outside of the playoff race. They were lit up for 305 passing yards Saturday by a quarterback who hadn’t started a game since September 2024, when he was at Old Dominion.

It’s all been variations on the same theme—soft on defense, weak on the road, folding against quality opponents. Beating Ohio State without Julian Sayin is the extent of the résumé in a season that very clearly needed to be a big one.

Know what would get a three-loss USC team back into playoff discussion? Closing with victories over UCLA and Notre Dame. Ohhhhh, wait. The Trojans aren’t playing Notre Dame this year? Maybe ducking the Fighting Irish to play San José State doesn’t offer quite as much résumé oomph.

Here’s the completion of the nightmare scenario: USC loses to the Bruins on Thanksgiving weekend to finish with four losses, while their crosstown rivals go to the Big Ten championship game and the CFP. If that happens and USC comes up with the money to pay a massive buyout, the great Dash domino effect from a couple of weeks ago comes into play.

Hiring the alum:

California went down that road with Tosh Lupoi (3), who had been the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Year 1 for Lupoi in Berkeley has been a flaming disaster, with a 3–7 record and four straight blowout losses. Lupoi helped dig his own grave Saturday at Virginia with a goofball fake field goal that turned into a 100-yard pick-six. Oregon occasionally comes up with some of these gimmick plays in kicking situations—but that’s Oregon, where there usually is the talent to pull things off.

Cal general manager Ron Rivera essentially put Lupoi on the clock earlier this month during the Golden Bears’ open date: “I’d like to continue to stress that this is a guy that’s learning, growing. But now it’s time. These last three games, hopefully four, the trajectory has to be going north. We have to show that we are growing, there has been some growth and development of our players, our team and the culture is getting stronger. Those are all things that you have to have going forward.”

First game out after those comments: a 36–7 loss to the Cavaliers, which doomed bowl eligibility. Of course, Rivera was instrumental in hiring Lupoi and his staff, so it’s not like he’s blameless here.

The nostalgia/familiarity/comfort hire dynamic will be put to the test at North Carolina State next season when Philip Rivers (4) comes onboard. The former Wolfpack great arrives with no college coach experience at all, which historically has been a problem. Rivers isn’t exactly Gerry Faust when it comes to a complete lack of familiarity with high-level football, but everything that goes into building a roster and a staff will be new. Best of luck, Pack.

The last roundup hire:

Michigan was thrust into the hiring market late and involuntarily, after Sherrone Moore nuked his career. Their choice, Kyle Whittingham (5), seemed like a good one after his stellar tenure at Utah. The thinking was that Whittingham had one more good run left in him.

But starting over in unfamiliar territory at age 66 has been a complete flop, with the Wolverines 5–5 and among the most inept offensive teams in the country. It looks like Utah knew that it was high time to move on with its succession plan to Morgan Scalley, who has crushed his first season leading the undefeated Utes.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay monitor during the second half against Oregon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Jim Mora (6) is also showing signs of being a Whittingham-level bad hire at Colorado State. The 64-year-old pulled up stakes after a successful four-year run at Connecticut to preside over the worst defense in seven years at the FBS level. The Rams are surrendering an unimaginable 47.6 points per game, the most since Massachusetts gave up an FBS-record 52.7 in 2019.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

They gave up 73 on Saturday to a very bad Washington State team, which followed 64 to Boise State, 66 to Texas State, 56 to Oregon State and 59 to UTSA. You might recall that Mora fired his defensive coordinator in the middle of the game against UTSA, and apparently there was no competent replacement on staff.

Mora then made it all worse after the Washington State massacre with this comment: “The place I came from [UConn], they’ve won [18] national championships in basketball, so the whole school knew how to win. We have to teach people around here how to win.”

Mora’s UConn football program had absolutely nothing to do with those 18 national titles. But congrats on the stolen valor while making your current employer look bad.

The rush to win the divorce hire:

Mississippi didn’t even let Kiffin leave town before promoting Pete Golding (7) to be his permanent replacement. Golding then did two things he absolutely had to do: keeping all oars in the water last year and guiding the Rebels all the way to the CFP semifinals, then beating Kiffin in September in the mother of all grudge matches.

That moved Ole Miss to 3–0. Since then: 3–4, including wheels-off blowouts against Florida and Georgia (the latter at home). On Sunday, the Rebels failed to take advantage of their SEC dispensation to delay their road game at Oklahoma, quickly falling behind 14–0 and never leading. The Sooners kept all receipts.

Ole Miss is now out of the playoff race. After retaining star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and starting the season ranked in the top 10, more was expected.

You know who didn’t win the news conference, but has won nearly everything else since then? Jake Dickert (8) at Wake Forest. Hired away from Washington State, Dickert went a surprising 9–4 in his debut season and has led a 9–1 power surge this year. The Demon Deacons have averaged 44.7 points and a 39.3-point margin of victory over their last seven games, crushing everyone in their path. The most recent rout was the most impressive, destroying SMU on the road to all but demand a spot in the CFP selection committee’s 12-team bracket this week. (They’ve been in the Dash bracket for a while now, see below.)

Dash Playoff Bracket

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. But before getting to that, we have to discuss whether Alabama (9) will get the Indiana treatment (10).

Alabama has a history of being the committee’s most cherished team, which continued this season with a No. 5 ranking the first week and a move up to No. 3 in the second. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were rather shockingly dropped five spots without playing from Week 1 to Week 2, plummeting from No. 4 to No. 9. Cignetti was not a fan.

The explanation: Almost everyone Indiana played lost while the Hoosiers were off, diminishing their résumé.

Well, now it’s the Tide’s turn to deal with a diminished résumé. Look what happened to their quality victories: Kentucky lost for the second straight week, falling to 7–3; South Carolina lost, falling to 6–4; Mississippi State lost again, falling to 4–6; Texas A&M lost, falling to 4–6; and LSU lost, falling to 6–4. At this point, Alabama has one win over a ranked team (Kentucky).

Will the committee apply the same reasoning this time? Indiana will be watching.

The field

Georgia Utah UCLA Notre Dame Miami Texas Indiana Tennessee Alabama Wake Forest BYU Boise State

Also considered

Texas Tech

Iowa

Oregon

First round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Miami

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee

Quarterfinals

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee

No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana

No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana Rose Bowl: No. 3 UCLA vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

No. 3 UCLA vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Miami

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