'Big plays, explosive': Michigan football faces huge challenge in Steve Sarkisian, Texas offense
Michigan football boasted the best defense in all of college football on its way to the 2023 national championship. While many of the pieces of that unit have moved on to the NFL, the return of several other future pros has kept expectations high for the Wolverines on that side of the football.
That hype and expectation came to fruition in Week 1 against Fresno State, in which Michigan allowed just 10 points, 244 yards of offense and came away with two turnovers.
While that was a solid start for the Wolverines' defense, the unit will get challenged in a whole new way by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns' offense. Sarkisian is one of the best offensive minds and play-callers in all of football, he's got a veteran, talented quarterback in senior Quinn Ewers and, as always, Texas' offense is stocked-full of playmakers.
"Big plays," said Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, when asked what comes to mind about the Longhorns' offense. "Obviously, they have a high-level quarterback in Ewers. And, with Coach Sarkisian, the thing he's going to make you do, he's going to make you play from sideline to sideline. He's always going to try to scheme up and try to take the home run shots. Obviously, they have great skill there at the wideout position, and [Sarkisian] does a great job with the running backs, getting them out in space."
Sarkisian is a master at pre-snap motion, using it not only to confuse a defense but also to gain insight on what the defense is trying to do on a given play. In response, Michigan's defense will have to stay disciplined and alert, particularly the linebackers who are directing the defense.
"You'll hear most linebacker coaches say it's always their eyes," Jean-Mary said. "Eye candy — you can't let that take you away from being able to complete your assignment. With every play we have a specific responsibility, and we've got to make sure our eyes are in the right place.
"They do a really good job [with pre-snap motion]. Coach Sark has been [the] offensive coordinator and head coach and heavily involved with a lot of explosive offenses. So they're going to do a lot to test that, but we have to be disciplined in where our eyes are and being able to complete our assignments."
Even with a defense as talented and strong as Michigan's there's always room for improvement. The Wolverines were excellent against the run against Fresno State, allowing just nine yards total on the ground. However, the Bulldogs made plays through the air to the tune of 235 passing yards, and Texas will have much better offensive talent on the field than Fresno State in Week 2.
"You see the biggest improvement from week one to week two," Jean-Mary said. "So, I think the week two opponent, no matter who it is, you expect to see some improvements. Obviously, this could be a bigger challenge because of the team and the offense that it is, but we expect some of the things that we didn't do well, that they would get corrected now that we've had a live game, a real game.
"We don't get the preseason games like the NFL, you know, that they're able to work out a lot of the issues that they have in the preseason. So, week one, you're always working out kinks. We expect some of the minor things that we didn't do well against Fresno to be better versus Texas. But obviously, Texas presents, you know, a different type of game than Fresno, with no disrespect to Fresno because I thought they did a great job versus us. But obviously, Texas puts a little bit more stress on you with some of the things that they do and the players that they have."
