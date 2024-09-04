Michigan RB coach Tony Alford: Donovan Edwards will be 'perfectly fine' after quiet Week 1
Donovan Edwards waited four years for his chance to be the lead running back in a season-opener for Michigan football, but it didn't quite go the way anyone expected.
The senior was held to 27 rushing yards on 11 carries, an average of 2.5 yards per carry against the Bulldogs. While Edwards did have a three-yard receiving touchdown on the Wolverines' opening possession, two other targets of the tailback through the air resulted in an incompletion and a three-yard loss.
Despite the generally-low production of his starting tailback, Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford expressed no concern over Edwards following his quiet performance in Week 1.
"He played hard, he ran hard, you know, just didn't have the opportunity to maybe crack some of the runs into the second, third level of defense," Alford said. "But, yeah, the kid ran hard and played hard, so I wasn't displeased with how hard he played."
After a breakout sophomore season, in which he ran for 872 yards (7.5 per carry) and seven touchdowns and added 192 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, Edwards struggled through much of last season. His yards per carry average dropped to 3.5, and his number was called upon by Michigan's coaches a little less as a result.
This offseason, Edwards opened up about the frustration he experienced in 2023, but said his mentally had changed to where he now just wants what's best for Michigan's team. Alford reinforced that's where the senior tailback's head is at following the game against Fresno State.
"Yeah, that was the biggest thing, I think, with he and I," Alford said in making sure Edwards wasn't frustrated with his usage in Week 1. "Just full transparency of, you know, he's voted a team captain by his teammates, not the coaches, by his teammates. He's voted somebody that the guys want to follow and they want him to lead. And so with that, if things aren't going as well as you may like them to go, there's a certain demeanor and there's a certain way that you still have to present yourself.
"Frustration, sure, we all get frustrated at times. But you still have a responsibility to lead in a positive manner and just to keep going because people are going to be looking at you. How do you respond when things aren't maybe going as well as you would like them to go personally? We did talk about that. And I'm very happy and pleased with the way he's responded to that. He's like, 'No, coach, you got it, you're right.' He's a consummate team guy. And, again, nobody in this building is worried about Donovan Edwards and what lies ahead for him. He's going to be perfectly fine."
During his Michigan career, Edwards has developed a reputation as a guy who shows up big when the lights are brightest. He's earned the nickname "Big Game Dono" after huge performances against Penn State, Ohio State, Big Ten championships and last year's national championship over the past several seasons. The Wolverines could use that kind of performance again this week with No. 3 Texas coming to Ann Arbor, but Alford said that's not where the focus lies in the running back room.
"I just think we're just going to play the game and those opportunities will come," Alford said. "I think one of the things that can happen with running backs as you move forward is they're always looking for a big play. Let's say you're known for making big plays. So, now all of a sudden it's not happening right away, you start trying to overcompensate to make a big play. Just stay within the structure of what we're doing, and the big plays will come.
"Just keep playing the game. And, you know, I do think the run game is also a softening up process. Right? As the game wears on, hopefully you've been, you know, been punching and punching and punching. Some things start to break open later in the game for guys. And so we're just going to keep playing and kind of go from there."
