Zak Zinter Receives Some of the Highest Praise Possible

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis praises sophomore offensive linemen Zak Zinter in way that you don't hear very often.
Sophomore lineman Zak Zinter started four games last year. If he stays healthy, that total will increase by 12 in 2021. The 6-6, 320-pounder did some great things as a rookie last year and is being described as not only one of Michigan's best linemen, but one of Michigan's best overall players. 

In the video above, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis heaped praise onto Zinter and called him special on more than one occasion. Gattis also mentioned six or seven other offensive linemen when talking about the group as a whole. He also specifically mentioned offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and said that he's been doing a great job developing the young linemen. He also said that Moore has a tough task when it comes to finding the best five linemen before week one.

