How to watch Michigan vs Texas, live stream, time and channel

No. 10 Michigan will take on No. 3 Texas in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

Kilty Cleary

The Texas Longhorns (1-0) head to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to face off against the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Saturday! Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX, and this is one game you won’t want to miss.

The Longhorns come in hot after obliterating Colorado State 52-0 last week at DKR in Austin. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Heisman hopeful was firing on all cylinders, completing 20-of-27 for 260 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 INT.

But hold on Michigan fans, the Wolverines may have had a bit of a tougher time last week against Fresno State, but they got the job done with a 30-10 victory. The Bulldogs kept it close, with Michigan only up 10-3 at halftime and 13-3 going into the fourth. But a Colston Loveland touchdown grab and a clutch Pick-6 late in the game sealed the deal for Michigan.

Tune into one of the biggest matchups of the Week 2 college football slate on Saturday.

#3 Michigan vs #10 Texas

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Michigan vs Texas (-6.5)

O/U: 42

