How to watch Michigan vs Texas, live stream, time and channel
The Texas Longhorns (1-0) head to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to face off against the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Saturday! Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX, and this is one game you won’t want to miss.
Watch Michigan vs Texas Live | Stream on Fubo
The Longhorns come in hot after obliterating Colorado State 52-0 last week at DKR in Austin. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Heisman hopeful was firing on all cylinders, completing 20-of-27 for 260 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 INT.
But hold on Michigan fans, the Wolverines may have had a bit of a tougher time last week against Fresno State, but they got the job done with a 30-10 victory. The Bulldogs kept it close, with Michigan only up 10-3 at halftime and 13-3 going into the fourth. But a Colston Loveland touchdown grab and a clutch Pick-6 late in the game sealed the deal for Michigan.
Tune into one of the biggest matchups of the Week 2 college football slate on Saturday.
Watch Michigan vs Texas Live | Stream on Fubo
#3 Michigan vs #10 Texas
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Michigan vs Texas (-6.5)
O/U: 42