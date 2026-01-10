Texas vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 10
The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a tough loss to Vanderbilt, but at 11-4 overall, they're still in a great spot this season. On Saturday, they'll host the Texas Longhorns, who are still seeking their first SEC win of the 2025-26 college basketball campaign.
Texas lost to Mississippi State in overtime and then lost by 14 points to Tennessee this past week. The oddsmakers now have them set as significant underdogs in this game, meaning a 0-3 start in conference play is likely. Let's dive into it.
Texas vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas +13.5 (-110)
- Alabama -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas +800
- Alabama -1400
Total
- OVER 176.5 (-115)
- UNDER 176.5 (-105)
Texas vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Record: 9-6 (0-2 in SEC)
- Alabama Record: 11-4 (1-1 in SEC)
Texas vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- The OVER is 8-2 in Texas' last 10 games
- Texas is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games played on Saturday
- Alabama is 2-4 ATS in its last six game
- The OVER is 8-4 in Alabama's last 12 games vs. SEC opponents
Texas vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch
- Dailyn Swain, G - Texas Longhorns
Dailyn Swain is leading Texas in points (15.6), rebounds (7.1), assists (3.5), and steals (1.8) per game. You'd be hard-pressed to find another team in college basketball where the same player leads the team in all four of those statistics. Alabama will have to shut him down to win and cover in this game.
Texas vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
The key factor in any Alabama game is how its opponent defends the perimeter. The Crimson Tide is primarily a three-point shooting team, which means the ability for their opponent to defend the three-ball plays a big role in how the game turns out.
Unfortunately, the Longhorns rank 223rd in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage. They allow teams to shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc, which means Alabama, especially with the Crimson Tide being on their home court, has a chance to shoot the lights out on Saturday.
I'm going to lay the points on Alabama as a big favorite.
Pick: Alabama -13.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!