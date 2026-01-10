Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Wild Card Weekend (Bet on Tet McMillan vs. Rams)
The wait is over. NFL Wild Card Weekend is set to begin today with two games on tap.
Action will start with an NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers. The night game will then feature the oldest rivalry in professional football between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
If you want some prop bets to wager on today, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at a few of my favorites.
NFL Best Prop Bets Today
- Tet McMillan 5+ Receptions (+105)
- Jordan Love 230+ Passing Yards (-102)
- Colston Loveland Anytime Touchdown (+215)
Tet McMillan 5+ Receptions (+105)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tet McMillan to grab at least five receptions at my No. 4 prop bet for this weekend:
If the Panthers want any hope of hanging with the Rams in this game, they need to find a way to get the ball in their best player's hands early and often. Tet McMillan comes into this game in strong form, combining for 20 targets, 11 catches, and 163 yards over the Panthers' final three games of the season.
Even if the Rams get out to a big lead, we could see McMillan rack up garbage time receptions as the Rams start to play a soft shell defense.
Jordan Love 230+ Passing Yards (-102)
There are some concerns about just how much the Packers will throw the ball in this game, especially with the expected weather, but if they do, a healthy Jordan Love has a chance to put up some big numbers. If you exclude plays where the Bears were able to get turnovers, their secondary ranks 30th in opponent dropback EPA and 28th in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed the fifth-most yards per pass attempt at 7.2. Don't be surprised if Love ends up being the MVP of the game.
Colston Loveland Anytime Touchdown (+215)
Colston Loveland has been red-hot in the final stretch of the season. In the Bears' final two games, he saw 23 targets, hauling in 16 of them, and scoring a touchdown in each. Now, he gets to face a Packers team that ranks 20th in opposing tight end receptions this season. Loveland combined for seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in two starts against the Packers this season.
He's a great bet to score for a third straight week at +215 odds.
