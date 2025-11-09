How week 11 of college football impacted the Michigan Wolverines
Despite being on bye, there was still plenty to pay attention to this weekend in college football for Michigan football fans.
Sitting at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, the door is still open for a College Football Playoff berth and potentially a chance to play in the Big Ten Championship game.
How the Postseason Now Looks for the Wolverines
It has already been stated, and it should go without saying, that if Michigan wins out, they should and would make the CFP. But the weirdest part in this scenario is that they are more likely to make the CFP than their own conference championship game.
Here is how that breaks down: USC, Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana all won this past weekend, the four teams, along with Michigan, at the top of the conference standings. These five are all either undefeated in conference play or have one loss.
The most likely scenario for UofM to get into the conference championship would be to win out and have the winner of Oregon vs. USC on Nov. 22 lose a second conference game. The winner of that game (Oregon-USC) would have the tie-breaker over Michigan into the conference championship if they don’t drop a second Big Ten contest.
Assuming Indiana were to win out, Michigan would have the tie-breaker over Ohio State, while Oregon and USC would then have two losses each, sending Michigan to Indianapolis to take on Indiana.
But at this point, should Michigan fans even want to go to play in the conference championship game? What is there to gain with the expanded 12-team playoff?
With the Wolverines being a near shoe-in if they go 3-0 over the final stretch, it should be argued that they are better off being left out of the championship game.
The Upcoming Opponents in Week 11
Northwestern took a 21-point loss to No. 20 USC on Friday. The Wildcats put up 280 yards of total offense, while allowing 482. NW also gave up 5.8 yards per carry, something Michigan should look to be able to take advantage of next weekend. The Wildcats have now dropped back-to-back games.
Maryland fell by 15 (35-20) on the road to Rutgers. The Terrapins' ground attack was solid, putting up 305 yards on the ground. However, UMD struggled to move the ball through the air, only throwing for 98 yards.
Finally, Ohio State took home a 34-10 victory over Purdue on the road. The Buckeyes' defense was stout, holding the Boilermakers to under 200 yards of total offense, not allowing over 100 yards passing or rushing.