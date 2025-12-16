Kenny Dillingham refuses to close the door on having interest in coaching Michigan

The old adage goes 'Actions speak louder than words, and Arizona State's head coach Kenny Dillingham's actions and words aren't denying he's interested in coaching Michigan. Once again, on Tuesday, Dillingham was asked if he wanted to put the Michigan rumors to rest, but he didn't do so.

"I think my job is to do whatever I can for the people that are with me," Dillingham said. Right? The people that are in the foxhole, the coaches that are in the foxhole with me. I got to do whatever I can to fight for those people, for my family, for everything from that perspective. I love it here. I've said that since Day 1. That's absolutely never changing. Absolutely never changing. So yeah, that piece is never changing."

On Saturday, he never ruled out having an interest in Michigan, either. He got emotional talking about his time in Arizona State and his family, but could that have been him thinking 'This is it' type of thing? Time will tell. But Dillingham not coming out and saying NO is making this whole process a lot more interesting.

More on Dillingham

Dillingham, age 35, was the offensive coordinator at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon before he became the head coach at ASU back in 2023. After a three-win season with the Sun Devils in Year 1, he took ASU to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and won eight games this season.

Dillingham has been known for his explosive offenses and ability to develop quarterbacks. While at Oregon, he helped turn Bo Nix into the Bo Nix we know today. Remember, Nix wasn't the same QB at Auburn prior to transferring to Oregon.

Dillingham believes in the rushing attack, see Cam Skattebo last season. He is a fiery competitor who would both relate to the players and get the most out of them.

Michigan is hoping to find a new coach before the end of December and Dillingham is likely toward the top of the Wolverines' list -- if not on top.