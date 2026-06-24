Michigan Basketball Adapting to Rule Change
In this story:
The NCAA is out fighting the fight.
Trying to hold together their network of college sports which seems to be ever more quickly slipping from their grasp, the governing body recently announced a new model for player eligibility.
The new system grants five years of collegiate eligibility for athletes, and eliminates a confusing network of eligibility modifiers such as redshirt seasons, extension waivers, and season-of-competition limits from the rulebook.
While increasing the number of guaranteed years of eligibility, the new system will set a hard ceiling after five years. By and large, collegiate careers will no longer extend into players’ mid-20s - no longer will athletes be able to haggle and finagle their way into sixth and seventh year eligibility.
How Michigan fared before
Michigan previously benefited from the pliable eligibility rules, especially so last season.
Nimari Burnett was on season six of collegiate basketball, Yaxel Lendeborg was as well, Will Tschedder had been at Michigan for five years with his redshirt, and had limits restricting availability after transferring still been in place, the entire starting five may not have been able to lace up.
Clearly, Dusty May had mastered the complicated world of collegiate eligibility, curating a roster of elite, experienced talent by utilizing the many avenues available to a Michigan head coach to pick, pluck, and retain championship worthy players. Given regulatory looseness, Michigan excelled.
But will the next Michigan coach have to deviate from that approach because of this rule change?
But how does this new rule affect Michigan?
The short answer is kind of, but not really.
With Dusty out and Mike Boynton in for the short term, uncertainty surrounding the long-term trajectory of Michigan basketball makes predicting player recruitment strategies a couple years down the line a little murky. However, Michigan, as the elite level name brand and resource rich program that it is, should maintain a somewhat similar approach no matter who captains the ship in the upcoming seasons.
The emphasis will be shifted away from veteran transfer players. While nowhere in the rule change was a punishment for transferring introduced, a firm cap is being placed on eligibility that will reduce the pool of enticing transfer targets.
Nimari Burnett, for instance, would no longer have been eligible because injury exemptions have been removed. That mode of player is being walked back on.
The beneficiaries of this rule change are the first-year recruits who no longer need to redshirt to maintain their eligibility. Guys who were on the fence of playing versus waiting a year in the wings no longer need to sacrifice greater development and the potential to play in games their freshman year.
With that concerned removed, five year development projects will likely return to the fore. Before Dusty May, before Juwan Howard, Jim Beilein was renowned for turning players who had struggled their freshman and even sophomore years into reliable starters if not stars by their senior, or fifth year, campaigns.
For fans accustomed to that traditional arc of collegiate development, and for those who enjoy more time spent with players instead of the whirlwind he’s-here-and-now-he’s-gone current format of college basketball, this rule change may be a welcome development.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ethan has covered college football, college basketball, and the NFL for College Football News since 2022 and is now a regular contributor to Michigan Wolverines On SI. A diehard University of Michigan fan, he is writing about the players and teams he’s loved and followed his entire life.