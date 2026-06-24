Michigan Basketball Adapting to Rule Change

The NCAA is out fighting the fight.

Trying to hold together their network of college sports which seems to be ever more quickly slipping from their grasp, the governing body recently announced a new model for player eligibility.

The new system grants five years of collegiate eligibility for athletes, and eliminates a confusing network of eligibility modifiers such as redshirt seasons, extension waivers, and season-of-competition limits from the rulebook.

NEW: The NCAA DI Cabinet has officially voted to approve the age-based eligibility model.



Policy starts on initial enrollment in college or start of academic year after the athlete's 19th birthday.https://t.co/QQi9GwBT9F pic.twitter.com/U4LO39WHrC — On3 (@On3) June 23, 2026

While increasing the number of guaranteed years of eligibility, the new system will set a hard ceiling after five years. By and large, collegiate careers will no longer extend into players’ mid-20s - no longer will athletes be able to haggle and finagle their way into sixth and seventh year eligibility.

How Michigan fared before

Michigan previously benefited from the pliable eligibility rules, especially so last season.

Nimari Burnett was on season six of collegiate basketball, Yaxel Lendeborg was as well, Will Tschedder had been at Michigan for five years with his redshirt, and had limits restricting availability after transferring still been in place, the entire starting five may not have been able to lace up.

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Clearly, Dusty May had mastered the complicated world of collegiate eligibility, curating a roster of elite, experienced talent by utilizing the many avenues available to a Michigan head coach to pick, pluck, and retain championship worthy players. Given regulatory looseness, Michigan excelled.

But will the next Michigan coach have to deviate from that approach because of this rule change?

But how does this new rule affect Michigan?

The short answer is kind of, but not really.

With Dusty out and Mike Boynton in for the short term, uncertainty surrounding the long-term trajectory of Michigan basketball makes predicting player recruitment strategies a couple years down the line a little murky. However, Michigan, as the elite level name brand and resource rich program that it is, should maintain a somewhat similar approach no matter who captains the ship in the upcoming seasons.

Speaking with Andy Katz on Tuesday night, #Michigan interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. addressed roster retention and what his system will look like.



'I look forward to continuing to talk to the guys who haven’t officially and getting them on board as well'



STORY:… pic.twitter.com/oj1Ku5TzbC — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) June 24, 2026

The emphasis will be shifted away from veteran transfer players. While nowhere in the rule change was a punishment for transferring introduced, a firm cap is being placed on eligibility that will reduce the pool of enticing transfer targets.

Nimari Burnett, for instance, would no longer have been eligible because injury exemptions have been removed. That mode of player is being walked back on.

David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The beneficiaries of this rule change are the first-year recruits who no longer need to redshirt to maintain their eligibility. Guys who were on the fence of playing versus waiting a year in the wings no longer need to sacrifice greater development and the potential to play in games their freshman year.

With that concerned removed, five year development projects will likely return to the fore. Before Dusty May, before Juwan Howard, Jim Beilein was renowned for turning players who had struggled their freshman and even sophomore years into reliable starters if not stars by their senior, or fifth year, campaigns.

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

For fans accustomed to that traditional arc of collegiate development, and for those who enjoy more time spent with players instead of the whirlwind he’s-here-and-now-he’s-gone current format of college basketball, this rule change may be a welcome development.