Yaxel Lendeborg Trolls Michigan State After Warriors Selection: 'Little Brother'

Michigan had three lottery picks on Tuesday night during Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft. One of whom was reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg. After one season in Ann Arbor, Lendeborg was selected No. 11 overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Lendeborg will team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green in hopes of helping Golden State get back to a championship-level team. However, a very important question arose during his press conference following the draft — what number will Lendeborg wear with the Warriors?

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Lendeborg wore No. 23 at Michigan, but Green — a Michigan State alum — currently wears that. Hypothetically, would Lendeborg wear Michigan State gear in order to wear No. 23 on the court? It was a resounding no. Lendeborg made sure people remember he went 2-0 against the Spartans and will never represent them.

"Nah I'm not doing that man," Lendeborg said. "I hate those guys. I've only been [at Michigan] for one year, but I definitely hate those guys, all that they were saying, and they can't really say much because we went 2-0 against them this year. So they're gonna be little brother for me forever and I'm not gonna represent the losers ever."

In Lendeborg's two games against the Spartans — he was dominant. He scored 26 and 27 points against the Spartans, while recording a double-double in the first game against the bitter rival.

While the jersey number question was for fun, Lendeborg did say that with a new chapter opening up, he plans on wearing a new number to signal that — he would have to anyway.

Lendeborg not selected by his old coach

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Prior to the NBA Draft, Lendeborg was hopeful Dusty May was going to pick him at No. 9. The chance to reunite with May, just a day after leaving the Wolverines, would've been icing on the cake for Lendeborg. However, May and the Mavericks opted to take Lendeborg's teammate, Morez Johnson Jr., with the ninth-overall pick.

"I'm definitely mad at Dusty right now because you know, we know who his favorite is now," Lendeborg jokingly said. "But I'm happy that it was Morez. If it was anybody other than a Michigan guy I'd want to block coach for real, but I'm super happy for Morez as he definitely deserves it. He's gonna be a great pro for sure."

It was a lighthearted moment for Lendeborg, as he celebrated not only his dream coming true to become an NBA player, but he was able to celebrate alongside his teammates, Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara. After winning a national title together, they are now off to the NBA.