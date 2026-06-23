4 Michigan Basketball Players Interim Head Coach Mike Boynton Must Retain

Shockwaves came out of Ann Arbor on Monday morning when breaking news hit TVs and phones across the United States that Michigan head coach Dusty May was leaving the Wolverines to take the Dallas Mavericks' head coaching job.

Michigan acted quickly and promoted Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach. How long will that last? That's to be seen, and the Wolverines could fire up a coaching search at any time. But for now, it's up to Boynton to keep Michigan's roster intact for the 2026-27 season.

Here are four players he must retain.

(Note: Trey McKenney already announced he was returning.)

Point Guard Elliot Cadeau

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Elliot Cadeau was one of the first Wolverines to announce he would return for his senior season, but that was expected to be under Dusty May. After two seasons with North Carolina, Cadeau shined under May and had his most productive season yet — even earning Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament win.

Michigan must have a point guard and doing whatever it takes to keep Cadeau is needed. The Wolverines don't have many backup point guard options, if any, and losing Cadeau would be dangerous for Michigan's outlook next season.

With Trey McKenney returning, Cadeau should follow, but Michigan must seal the deal.

Center Moustapha Thiam

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Moustapha Thiam was one of three big men transfers coming to Michigan next season. Like point guard, the Wolverines need a starting center and Thiam is a proven commodity. He led the Big 12 in blocks his freshman season, can shoot the outside shot, and can run the floor.

If Elliot Cadeau returns, keeping Thiam is important for how Cadeau likes to run the two-man game. Thiam averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season with the Bearcats.

Transfer centers have panned out well the last two seasons in Michigan, and the Wolverines are expecting it to be a third-year running, but they have to keep Thiam first.

Guard L.J. Cason

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It's true that L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL and might not play at all this upcoming season, unless a rule change helps the Wolverines. Even if Cason doesn't suit up, he has two years of eligibility remaining, and he was arguably the best sixth man in the country this past season.

Cason has the ability to do it all. He can pass, create his own shot, attack the rim, and step back to drill the three. A lot could change for Cason between this season and next, but assuming he could become the same player as this past season, Cason is a building block for Michigan for the next couple of seasons.

Guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

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Brandon McCoy Jr. has yet to play a game in college basketball, but he's a special talent. McCoy Jr. was a late commitment in the 2026 class, but chose the Wolverines to play for Dusty May. Well, May isn't around any longer, but he's familiar with Boynton and most of the assistant coaches.

McCoy Jr. can play any two guard positions or the wing, and he was likely going to battle for a starting position this season. Keeping the talented scorer in Ann Arbor is important — even if it's for one season.

McCoy Jr. was the headliner of Michigan's No. 2 ranked class, and if Boynton can keep him in the fold, that would show his ability to recruit.