2027 4-Star CB Darius Johnson Commits to Michigan, Wolverines Stay Hot on the Recruiting Trail

Michigan got a commitment from 4-star Darius Johnson from Riverside, CA. Many were expecting this news to drop soon, and now it officially has. He is listed at 6'-1" and 155 lbs and is rated 311th nationally per rivals. He's now the 7th member of the class to commit to Michigan this month alone, as Michigan stays red hot on the recruiting trail by adding him to the fold. He chose the Wolverines primarily over Oregon, UCLA, and Cal.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Darius Johnson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 170 CB from Riverside, CA chose the Wolverines over Oregon, Cal, and UCLA



“All Glory to God, The dream is now reality. Go Blue! 〽️”https://t.co/sDE3yEnUsO pic.twitter.com/lyPsmafVYA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2026

Darius Johnson Analysis

Darius Johnson is a longer corner at 6'1" and he also has the foot speed to keep up with players down the field. He also shows good ball skills and awareness to be able to play the ball in the area and also stay attached to the wide receiver's hips. He really excelled in zone coverage, where he could fully showcase his route awareness. With his length and foot speed, Darius Johnson should be able to play at Michigan quickly if he can absorb the defensive playbook. He has All-Big Ten type upside at the position and could end up being an NFL Draft Pick in 3-4 years.

What it mean for Michigan's recruiting class

The Wolverines stay hot on the recruiting trail by adding Darius Johnson as he became the 12th player in this 2027 recruiting class for Michigan. Michigan class is currently rated 11th in the country per rivals with plenty of time to go yet in this recruiting cycle. If they can stay hot they may be able to push into the top-10 range of the team recruiting rankings by the time this 2027 cycle ends, which would be an excellent first class for Kyle Whittingham at Michigan.

In this particular recruitment, Cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford did a really good job. He offered Darius Johnson over two years ago at BYU and it was largely due to that relationship that gave the Wolverines the edge over schools like Oregon and Cal, among others in the end.

With his addition to the defensive class, Michigan now has six commits on the defensive side of the ball, and six on offense. In the defensive backfield he joins safeties Charles Woodson Jr, who committed to Michigan just three days ago, and Maxwell Miles who committed back in March. Darius Johnson is the first cornerback to commit to the class and Michigan will look to add at least one more at the position before this class finishes.