2027 4-Star DB Darius Johnson's Commitment to Michigan Football Feels Imminent

Michigan is on a real heater and the Wolverines are likely just getting started. In Kyle Whittingham's first real cycle as the Wolverines' head coach, Michigan is sitting with 11 commitments in the 2027 class, landing four players within four days.

Following Michigan's latest commitment from four-star running back Tyson Robinson, the Wolverines are now trending for another top prospect after the bat signals came out. And by bat signal, I mean the coaches posting their 'bleed blue' on X.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill started it last night and others followed. Once the coaches started posting the hint of another commitment, a bunch of predictions came rolling in favoring four-star defensive back Darius Johnson coming to Ann Arbor.

UCLA, Oregon, and Oklahoma came calling for the Riverside (CA) Notre Dame prospect, but Michigan, which was already sitting in a good position for Johnson, turned on the heat and the Wolverines truly are the team to beat in his recruitment.

What Michigan would get with Johnson

The 6'1", 160-pound defensive back is ranked as the Composite's No. 310 player in the 2027 class. He is also listed as the No. 35 cornerback, per 247Sports.

Johnson is a two-way player in high school, flashing at both wide receiver and cornerback, but Michigan is recruiting him to play in the secondary. Johnson has really good athleticism and height, which could pave the way for him to become a starting-caliber corner at the next level. Johnson would have to hit the weight room and bulk up, but he has plenty of time for that.

Connection with Michigan's new staff

Ironically, Michigan had a good tie to Johnson by hiring defensive backs coach Jernaro Gilford. While he was at BYU, he was the first coach to offer Johnson and those two built a good connection from the start. Now that he's in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have a good connection.

“Coach Gilford was actually the first coach to offer me when I was a freshman and he was at BYU,” Johnson told Rivals. “He’s a great coach and someone I’m really comfortable with.”

Johnson has been to Ann Arbor and was there back in March and loved the environment and atmosphere. He

“What surprised me was really just the energy,” Johnson told On3. “I wasn’t expecting that coming in, but they were flying around. Energy was great. They were competing a lot, which is great… And the DB room, they all encourage each other to be better...."

As of now, Johnson doesn't have a commitment date, but with all the predictions flying in, it appears imminent.