Michigan Gains Commitment From Prodigal Son: Charles Woodson Jr. Comes Home

It was bound to happen. And it did.

On Friday, Michigan gained its third commitment in as many days as Charles Woodson Jr. committed to the Wolverines. Yes, that Charles Woodson. The son of legendary and former Michigan Heisman winner, Charles Woodson.

Woodson Jr. picked Michigan over the likes of Florida State, Kentucky, Oregon, and Texas A&M, among others. His offer sheet really picked up after a really solid junior season of high school.

The 5'10", 173-pound defensive back is a three-star prospect and the Composite has him as the No. 804 player in the 2027 class. He is also listed as the No. 82 safety.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Charles Woodson Jr. has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s the son of Charles Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner, and Michigan legend 〽️https://t.co/0kXcrBrYd2 pic.twitter.com/YAhRPQEejV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

Woodson Jr. really impressed this past season. The Orlando (FL) Lake Nona prospect recorded 73 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He had two touchdowns, one by kick return and the other by pick six.

Speaking with Rivals' Steve Wilftong, Woodson Jr.'s head coach David Aubrey called him 'dynamic'.

“He’s dynamic,” head coach David Aubrey said. “He’s explosive. Has a very high football IQ. Does well, very diverse, does well in zone coverage and man coverage. What I think is the most impressive thing is how physical he is.”

Aubrey also noted that he thinks there is more to the story than just the dad-son connection. Safeties coach Tyler Stockton invested time to get to know Woodson Jr., and not only did Stockton get down to Florida to see him, but the entire staff did. It's more than just his father playing for Michigan; the Wolverines have real interest in him.

Woodson Jr. commits to Michigan on the heels of both four-star WR Quentin Burrell and four-star DL Xavier Muhammad. The Wolverines now have 10 commitments in the 2027 class.

A full-circle moment

Woodson Sr. is one of the best players to ever walk the halls of Schembechler. He was a three-year starter from 1995-97 and a two-time All-American. Woodson was one of the most versatile players the Wolverines have ever seen and he became the first defensive player to win the Heisman.

Now, he will get to see his son follow in his footsteps. There will be pressure on Woodson Jr., being the son of the legendary defensive back, but it's truly a full-circle moment for the family. There will be comparisons, and there is no way around that, but Michigan locked in on Woodson Jr. and the coaching staff made it happen.