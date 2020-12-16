Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards

Position: Running Back

Ht: 5-11

Wt: 190

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.

High School: West Bloomfield

Other Notable Offers: Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, USC, Texas, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, and Wisconsin

NFL Comp: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers — Jones was not highly recruited coming out of high school but he is certainly a stud now. Build wise the two are similar. Jones currently plays at 208 pounds, and Edwards recently said he'd like to get to 200. Once he spends much of his time in a college weight room and that lower body catches up with the upper body, he'll likely be north of 210 pounds. Like Jones, Edwards is an extremely skilled receiver out of the backfield and also blocks quite well when asked. There's really nothing Edwards can't do from the running back position and he's a threat at all times just like Jones is for the Packers.

2021 Outlook: Edwards is an explosive running back with the size, speed, and physicality to make an immediate impact at Michigan. However, as it currently stands, the Michigan running back room is a crowded one - and Edwards will have to compete with guys like Blake Corum and Zach Charbonnet for early playing time. Even with all of the competition that lies ahead, Edwards is a guy who will likely see the field early and often in his first year at Michigan.