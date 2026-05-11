Michigan Football Makes Strong Impression on Four-Star 2028 Quarterback

This past Friday (May 8), Michigan football extended an offer to four-star quarterback Tristin Gaines (Waller, Texas).

New quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. went to visit Gaines and told him in person.

2028 four-star QB Tristin Gaines (@TKGaines0) left speechless after landing offer from #Michigan (VIP)



"When you talk about top programs in the country, Michigan is one of them."https://t.co/M9v4O8alCd pic.twitter.com/TSjSBtc9Rs — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) May 11, 2026

“I found out when Coach Koy came to my school to watch me throw at practice,” Gaines said to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider. “After I threw, He (Detmer Jr.) told me (about the offer). I was speechless because Michigan has been one of my top schools for a while.”

This is why having a dedicated quarterback coach is key for the Michigan football program. Under the previous coaching regime, the Wolverines did not have a QB coach, which not only hurts the development of the quarterbacks on the roster but also on the recruiting trail.

Gaines was clearly ecstatic when he heard the news, giving high praise to the university.

Team Maize wide receiver Jaylen Pile (20) tries to makes a catch against Team Blue cornerback Jeffrey Chukwu (42) during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When you talk about top programs in the country, Michigan is one of them," Gaines told The Michigan Insider.

As it stands, Gaines currently has offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M, SMU and TCU, among others.

The 6’1” QB was named the Texas District 16-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2024. 247Composite has Gaines ranked as the No. 12 QB in the class of 2028 and the No. 20 recruit in the state of Texas.

Michigan and the QB Room

Considering Gaines is a 2028 recruit, it is hard to project who will be left in the Wolverines QB room. We can assume Bryce Underwood will be gone to the NFL at that point, as long as he develops as he is supposed to.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems like the most likely replacement for Underwood after his departure is freshman Tommy Carr, who has garnered large amounts of praise in the offseason. The 6’4” QB will have time to develop while Underwood leads the Maize and Blue.

Just seems like Tommy Carr has that "it" factor. Can't explain it. Can't teach it. But you know it when you see it.



I am excited for his future at Michigan!#GoBluepic.twitter.com/aGZDYTHX9x — Underwood Leashed (@Underwood_szn) April 19, 2026

The Wolverines have one quarterback commit in the class of 2027, Kamden Lopati (Salt Lake City, Utah). The three-star QB committed to UofM back on April 14, 2026.