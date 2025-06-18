Elite 4-star recruit sets decision date, Michigan viewed as favorite
Things are starting to pick up for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail following a series of big visits over the last two weekends. Michigan has now received predictions to land two more four-star prospects in the 2026 class, and one of those prospects will announce his decision later this month.
This week, four-star safety Andre Clarke announced that he would be committing on June 30th, and the Wolverines are currently viewed as the leader by a wide margin. In fact, On3 has Michigan at 93.4% with its latest prediction, with the next closest school being Kentucky at 1.5%.
Clarke was in Ann Arbor last weekend for his official visit and said that Michigan is "probably No. 1" when it comes to his list of top schools. Given the fact that he's scheduled an official announcement following that visit to Ann Arbor, things are looking good for the Wolverines here.
Clint Brewster of 247Sports provided a scouting report on Clarke, describing him as a "premier level playmaker" who can become a mid to early round NFL Draft pick.
Via Brewster:
"Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers."
