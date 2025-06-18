Wolverine Digest

Elite 4-star recruit sets decision date, Michigan viewed as favorite

The Michigan Wolverines are favored to land an elite 4-star defender who's set to announce his decision later this month.

Chris Breiler

Kevin Abele — Icon Sportswire
In this story:

Things are starting to pick up for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail following a series of big visits over the last two weekends. Michigan has now received predictions to land two more four-star prospects in the 2026 class, and one of those prospects will announce his decision later this month.

This week, four-star safety Andre Clarke announced that he would be committing on June 30th, and the Wolverines are currently viewed as the leader by a wide margin. In fact, On3 has Michigan at 93.4% with its latest prediction, with the next closest school being Kentucky at 1.5%.

Clarke was in Ann Arbor last weekend for his official visit and said that Michigan is "probably No. 1" when it comes to his list of top schools. Given the fact that he's scheduled an official announcement following that visit to Ann Arbor, things are looking good for the Wolverines here.

Clint Brewster of 247Sports provided a scouting report on Clarke, describing him as a "premier level playmaker" who can become a mid to early round NFL Draft pick.

Via Brewster:

"Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers."

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Former Michigan star says he'd trade 10 losses to Ohio State for one National Championship

Michigan Football 4-star commit on 'flip watch' as other teams close in

Former Michigan star says he grew up a Buckeye fan, but Ohio State had no interest

Michigan Wolverines surge in battle for 5-star Felix Ojo after massive recruiting weekend

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting