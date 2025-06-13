Michigan Football 4-star commit on 'flip watch' as other teams close in
Although Michigan has picked up some recent wins on the recruiting trail, the Wolverines are also in danger of losing one of their top commitments. On Friday, John Garcia of Rivals listed 4-star cornerback Brody Jennings as one of the prospects who are on "flip watch."
The 6-1, 180-pound prospect out of Florida committed to the Wolverines back in July 2024, but he's continued to go through the recruiting process by taking visits elsewhere. And with several SEC programs making a strong run at him, it seems like Jennings could be slipping away from Ann Arbor.
In addition to Georgia, Auburn, and Miami, the Florida Gators are also making a strong push to flip Jennings from Michigan. He's visited both Florida and Miami over the last two weeks, and there's a growing belief that the talented corner could end up remaining in his home state.
Here's what Garcia had to say:
"Michigan got Jennings on board before his offer list suggested he was a national recruit, and it looks like a key element to the North Florida talent remaining on board with the Wolverines at this time. He just wrapped up official visits to perhaps the two biggest threats to Sherrone Moore's program, Miami and Florida, over the last two weekends.
Each has personal ties with Jennings, who has family roots in Miami and former teammates at Florida, but others are also pushing to get him to change his mind. He'll see Georgia this weekend before a much-anticipated return to Ann Arbor to close out the visit schedule."
It's certainly an advantage for Michigan to be receiving the last visit for Jennings before he plans to make his official decision in August, but the fact that he's continuing to look around while being committed is less than ideal for the Wolverines.
