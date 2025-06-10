Michigan Wolverines surge in battle for 5-star Felix Ojo after massive recruiting weekend
The Michigan Wolverines put together a successful recruiting event last weekend, welcoming some of the country's top prospects to Ann Arbor. Among the impressive list of recruits in town was five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. The 6-7, 275-pound prospect out of Texas is rated as the No. 1 prospect from the Lone Star State and the No. 3 OT in the nation, according to On3's latest rankings.
Following the visit, Ojo spoke with On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong about the trip to Ann Arbor. According to Wiltfong, the Wolverines are now squarely in the hunt in this recruiting battle.
"Well, so much buzz around Felix Ojo's recruitment has been about Ohio State and Texas, with the Longhorns being the On3 RPM favorite, the Buckeyes being the biggest challenger," Wiltfong said. "But Felix Ojo tells me Michigan compares high. It was only his second time in Ann Arbor, but he said he felt like home there, his family had a great time, and they're on the same playing field as Texas and Ohio State."
One of the biggest selling points for Ojo is the fact that head coach Sherrone Moore is an offensive line guy himself, and he's helped send a lot of offensive linemen from Michigan to the NFL. Wiltfong says that development, along with the fact that the Michigan offense runs through the offensive line, appeals to a guy like Ojo.
"Obviously offensive line is a major priority for the Maize and Blue with head coach Sherrone Moore being an offensive line guy that helped the Wolverines win two Joe Moore awards, which goes to the best offensive line in college football. They've had a lot of players drafted under his watch, and the style of play is one that features the offensive line... everything goes through them."
But Ojo didn't just spend his weekend in Ann Arbor with the coaches. He also had time to meet with some of the players, including Michigan's five-star QB Bryce Underwood. Rated as the top prospect in the 2025 cycle, Underwood did his best to sell Ojo on the opportunity in Ann Arbor, one that extends well beyond NIL.
"He spent time with Bryce Underwood, Michigan's prized true freshman, the number one player in the country per On3 in the 2025 cycle, the jewel of a Michigan class that finished number six nationally. Bryce Underwood told him that the reasons he came to Michigan, outside of NIL obviously, were development and culture. And then the offense, it's still very similar to the one they ran under Jim Harbaugh, a pro-style scheme that gets everybody ready to rip and roar for Sundays."
