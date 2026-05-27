Former Bryce Underwood Teammate Has Michigan as Top Option Ahead of Official Visit

Three-star wide receiver recruit and former teammate of star quarterback Bryce Underwood, Tre Britton III, has Michigan football at the top of his list of schools heading into his final summer of high school. The class of 2027 recruit has an official visit lined up next month with the Wolverines on June 19.

Michigan first offered the Belleville high school wide receiver back on Feb. 1, 2025, and the Wolverines have been at the top of his list ever since.

Priority in-state WR Tre Britton III will take two OVs next month with a decision timeline in mind. Michigan is one of the final contenders.



“I’ve known them for so long, and it’s a hometown school"



On two upcoming trips to A2 and more: https://t.co/Y52F6KMFqh pic.twitter.com/j8eQBWawgK — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) May 26, 2026

"Michigan's really been up there ever since they offered me in February last year," Britton told Ethan McDowell of The Wolverine. "I've known them for so long, and it's a hometown school. I feel like every recruit has some place in their heart for their hometown school. So I feel like that's why Michigan sits high on the board for me."

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and wide receivers coach Micah Simon have made Britton a priority, taking multiple visits to see him at Belleville.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other school high on the list for Britton is Missouri, which is the only other school he has an official visit scheduled for. Britton will head to Missouri two weeks before Michigan, with the date set at June 5.

"I feel like Missouri is really, really high on my board, but I like Michigan as well," Britton said to The Wolverine. "I'm not even really too sure, to be honest. I know that I like both schools the same amount, really."

On3 has Missouri with the best odds to land the three-star wideout, followed by the Maize and Blue.

As mentioned, Britton was teammates with current UofM QB, Bryce Underwood. Britton was a sophomore while Underwood was a senior in high school and accumulated over 800 receiving yards in his 2025 campaign.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Every time I come up, that's my guy, so we just chop it up, talk about certain things even outside of Michigan football, just football in general, my football growth because he already told me that I've grown a lot since I played with him," Britton said about his relationship with Underwood.

How He’d Fit at Michigan

Heading into the 2026 campaign, the Wolverine WR room looks to have some promise. The Maize and Blue return their top option from last season, Andrew Marsh, while adding some depth through the transfer portal with guys like JJ Buchanan (Utah) and Jaime Ffrench (Texas).

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) makes a catch against Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As far as the class of 2027, Michigan is bringing in one wide receiver so far. Four-star from Chicago, Ill., Quentin Burrell, who committed earlier this month.