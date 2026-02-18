Four-Star Quarterback Decommits from Michigan Football

Four-star class of 2027 quarterback Peter Bourque from Tabor Academy (Mass.) has decommitted from Michigan, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Bourque committed to Michigan on Aug. 11 of last year under former head coach Sherrone Moore, but is back on the recruiting board after originally staying with his commitment before backing off of it on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is the No. 91 ranked prospect in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Michigan now has three verbal commits currently in its 2027 class, including EDGE Recarder Kitchen and offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.

Bourque's decommitment also comes on the same day where head coach Kyle Whittingham parted ways with football GM Sean Magee, but it's unclear if that move had any weight in Bourque's choice to pursue other options.

As far as the QB position is concerned, the Wolverines will have to look elsewhere to add a signal caller to the 2027 class.

More on Bourque

Bourque went on to tell Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that he is backing off his pledge to the Wolverines due to overall "uncertainty."

"Just uncertainty I’d say,” Bourque told Rivals as to why he decommitted from Michigan. “I want to make sure I’m making the best decision. I’m going to take some visits this spring. I’m not sure where. I think it’s the right thing to do to be decommitted for that.”

Bourque said he is set to take several visits this spring as he weighs his options and continues his recruiting process and did not mention a return to Michigan being a possibility.

While there are several schools that have reached out to Bourque, he told Rivals he has very good relationships with Virginia Tech, Georgia and Penn State.