One of Nation's Top Defensive Lineman Lists Michigan as Top School

Michigan football is a top school for one of the top defensive tackles in the class of 2027.

Earlier this month, George Toia from Byron Nelson (TX.) named his top eight schools, with the Wolverines making the cut.

The other schools to make Toia's list were Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, LSU, Penn State, Oregon and Auburn.

Toia is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound prospect and is ranked as the No. 83 overall recruit in his class, the No. 7 DT and the 12th-best player in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He also held an offer from Utah when new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham was with the Utes. Toia already held an offer from Michigan's prior staff, but Whittingham and the new staff have kept him as a priority target in Ann Arbor through the coaching transition.

Toia's scouting report

247 Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins writes that Toia "has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential" and that he's talented enough to play for any college program.

"Toia is the younger brother former UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia and plays a similar game," Biggins wrote. "He lines up all along the defensive line but his future at the college level and beyond is as a nose guard. He plays a lot of edge, most likely to avoid constant double teams but he’s a tremendous interior line presence who can win with power and quickness. He combines a quick first step, strong hands and a consisted motor. He’s a relentless player with a nice edge in his game and can manhandle opposing linemen at the high school level. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and he’s talented enough to play for any school in the country."

Toia is ranked as a four-star prospect across all the major recruiting services.

Michigan's class of 2027

As the Wolverines try to build their 2027 class, it currently ranks 12th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, with four commitments in offensive linemen Louis Esposito and Tristan Dare, EDGE Recarder Kitchen and quarterback Peter Bourque.