Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Jaydon Hood

Jaydon Hood

@JaydonHood_7 / Twitter

Position: Inside Linebacker

Ht: 6-1

Wt: 212

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Miami, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Florida State

2021 Outlook: Jaydon Hood is a high-intensity linebacker that craves contact. He's able to get off blocks quickly and has great technique when making a tackle. He'll need to put on a little bit of weight and improve in zone coverage, but the upside with Hood should have Michigan fans excited for his arrival in Ann Arbor. It's likely that Hood will get reps at the linebacker position during his first year at Michigan.