Michigan Basketball Lands Unofficial Visit From Four Star Wing
In this story:
The Michigan basketball program is set to begin its season with a game against Oakland on Monday. The Wolverines are getting to work on the recruiting trail during that time frame.
Sam Kayser of League Ready reported on Twitter/X that the Wolverines are set to host a top-25 prospect from the 2028 class for the game on an unofficial visit.
The player is 6-foot-7 wing Isaac Smith.
Who Is Isaac Smith
Smith is a top-25 recruit in his class out of Kansas City, playing for Monarch Academy in Kansas City.
He is a tall, long wing who is ranked 24th in his class according to Rivals. He’s a four-star recruit who has held an official offer from Michigan since September. They are not alone as there should be some fierce competition to secure his services.
He averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore. .
How Does He Fit?
Simply put, really well. Michigan has always liked length on the perimeter of their defense, especially from their wings. Mike Boynton Jr. is unlikely to change that philosophy now that he is in charge.
In fact, that is going to be a critical part of Michigan’s identity as Boynton’s goal is to keep big wings in the lineup.
"I think as I go in today, I would imagine Roddy will slide into that starting wing spot with Elliot, and Trey, JP, and Moustapha," Boynton Jr. said. "And then you're looking at Ricky, Quinn, and Oscar, probably in that next group with Joseph out. Marcus is still working back. Jalen Reed's certainly going to be a part of what we do.
That will be a departure from Dusty May’s three-big lineup that he used a season ago. Of course, last year’s team was special so that could be a fluid situation as personnel changes over the years.
If that remains the philosophy, however, Smith fits like a glove. He’ll likely add some weight to his frame in college to be a bigger wing.
He can score from all three levels of the court, providing playmaking with the ability to create his own shot and slash toward the rim.
Competition
As will be the case for almost all players of Smith’s caliber, there is plenty of competition to try and get him into their schools.
Kansas, Indiana, Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt all have given him a scholarship offer.
In addition to an unofficial visit to Michigan on November 2, Kayser reported that Smith will be visiting Indiana unofficially on the 13th.
Recently, the Wolverines lost out on a big recruiting target of theirs when Devin Cleveland chose to go to Missouri instead of coming to Michigan.
There’s a long way to go in this cycle for Isaac Smith, so stay tuned.
Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage
Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.Follow JacobWestendorf