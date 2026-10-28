Michigan Basketball Lands Unofficial Visit From Four Star Wing

The Michigan basketball program is set to begin its season with a game against Oakland on Monday. The Wolverines are getting to work on the recruiting trail during that time frame.

Sam Kayser of League Ready reported on Twitter/X that the Wolverines are set to host a top-25 prospect from the 2028 class for the game on an unofficial visit.

The player is 6-foot-7 wing Isaac Smith.

VISIT NEWS: 2028 Top-25 overall prospect Isaac Smith (@23isaacsmith) has scheduled the following unofficial visits, source tells @LeagueRDY:



Michigan: November 2nd

Indiana: November 13th



The 6-foot-7 wing is the #24 overall prospect in the junior class, according to @Rivals. pic.twitter.com/p46YRHEZ3i — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 28, 2026

Who Is Isaac Smith

Smith is a top-25 recruit in his class out of Kansas City, playing for Monarch Academy in Kansas City.

He is a tall, long wing who is ranked 24th in his class according to Rivals. He’s a four-star recruit who has held an official offer from Michigan since September. They are not alone as there should be some fierce competition to secure his services.

He averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore. .

How Does He Fit?

Simply put, really well. Michigan has always liked length on the perimeter of their defense, especially from their wings. Mike Boynton Jr. is unlikely to change that philosophy now that he is in charge.

In fact, that is going to be a critical part of Michigan’s identity as Boynton’s goal is to keep big wings in the lineup.

"I think as I go in today, I would imagine Roddy will slide into that starting wing spot with Elliot, and Trey, JP, and Moustapha," Boynton Jr. said. "And then you're looking at Ricky, Quinn, and Oscar, probably in that next group with Joseph out. Marcus is still working back. Jalen Reed's certainly going to be a part of what we do.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) chelebratesas UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) walks off the floor after the National Championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That will be a departure from Dusty May’s three-big lineup that he used a season ago. Of course, last year’s team was special so that could be a fluid situation as personnel changes over the years.

If that remains the philosophy, however, Smith fits like a glove. He’ll likely add some weight to his frame in college to be a bigger wing.

He can score from all three levels of the court, providing playmaking with the ability to create his own shot and slash toward the rim.

Competition

As will be the case for almost all players of Smith’s caliber, there is plenty of competition to try and get him into their schools.

Kansas, Indiana, Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt all have given him a scholarship offer.

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Mike Boynton Jr. speaks at his introductory press conference at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to an unofficial visit to Michigan on November 2, Kayser reported that Smith will be visiting Indiana unofficially on the 13th.

Recently, the Wolverines lost out on a big recruiting target of theirs when Devin Cleveland chose to go to Missouri instead of coming to Michigan.

There’s a long way to go in this cycle for Isaac Smith, so stay tuned.



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