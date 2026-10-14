Michigan Basketball Lands 4-Star G Lucai Anderson — What it Means for Wolverines

Mike Boynton Jr. has been searching for his first commitment as Michigan's head coach, and he got on the board on Wednesday night. Four-star guard Lucai Anderson pledged to the Wolverines, and Michigan has its first 2027 commit.

Anderson's commitment comes on the heels of the Wolverines signing one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting class. Five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. headlined the class, but he will miss this season after sustaining an ACL injury overseas. Michigan should get solid production from both Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman this season.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Lucai Anderson has committed to Michigan, source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-4 point guard and top-100 recruit becomes Mike Boynton’s first high school commitment since becoming head coach. Lucai is the younger brother of Hornets guard and former Texas Tech star Christian… pic.twitter.com/pMH5tNnc7I — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 14, 2026

The 6'5", 190-pound guard plays at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy. He is a consensus four-star prospect and ESPN has him as its No. 75 player in the 2027 class.

Connection to Michigan

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anderson not only marks Michigan's first commitment under Mike Boynton Jr., but there is also a clear connection to the Wolverines. He is the brother of former Michigan commit Christian Anderson, who happened to commit to the Wolverines when Juwan Howard was the coach.

But once Howard lost his job and the transition happened to Dusty May, Anderson opted to head to Texas Tech. He thrived with the Red Raiders, but the younger Anderson remained interested in Michigan.

After playing two seasons at Texas Tech, Anderson left college to pursue the NBA, where he was drafted in the first round to the Charlotte Hornets.

Anderson's commitment to Michigan

There is a clear direction Boynton Jr. is heading with this commitment. The Wolverines are also trending toward landing guard Devin Cleveland Jr., who will make his decision on Friday. Cleveland is picking between the Wolverines, TCU, and Missouri.

But with both players being guards, Michigan is focusing on its backcourt for next season. The Wolverines start both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, but if all goes to plan, both of them will likely head to the NBA after this season. Roddy Gayle Jr. is also the likely starting wing this season, and he will be out of eligibility.

Landing a player like Anderson, who could play the wing, adds versatility to the Wolverines' class. Being a top-100 player, Anderson could see playing time right away, but according to 247Sports' scouting report — he's not a finished product.

"Anderson is a developmental guard, who has clear tools, but is still not nearly a finished product. The lefty has a high upside because of his overlap of perimeter size (following a late growth spurt), budding skill, and playmaking ability. He also gets rave reviews for his work-ethic and overall approach, which only make continued progression more likely.

"Anderson is a streaky, high-volume shooter, who shoots a soft, high-arcing ball with good rotation, but made just 21% of his threes (on almost 6 attempts per game) and 67% of his free-throws through eight 3SSB games.

"...Physically, he has good size with big/high shoulders, but shorter arms and not a ton of natural explosiveness in his feet. That is a challenge, both when he’s trying to assert himself as a primary offensive domino, and also on the defensive end of the floor."

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