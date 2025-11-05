Michigan football's aggression for 2026 flip targets could be rewarded ahead of Signing Day
The early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2026 is coming up in December, and Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are looking to close out an already strong class with several more hopeful additions.
Currently, the Wolverines have the No. 10 recruiting class in 2026, according to the Rivals Team Industry Recruiting Rankings. The group is led by five-star running back Savion Hiter on the offensive side of the ball, who is ranked as the best running back in his class. On defense, five-star edge Carter Meadows is the Wolverines' top ranked prospect on that side of the ball.
However, according to a report from Rivals' Greg Smith, Michigan may not be done just yet adding to its already strong class.
2026 Michigan football flip candidates
According to the report from Smith, the Wolverines are being very aggressive trying to flip players, primarily at the positions of linebacker and defensive back.
The Wolverines, according to the report, have pushed hard for Georgia commit Nick Abrams and recent Oregon commit Braylon Hodge.
Linebacker Aden Reeder was on campus last weekend in Ann Arbor for an official visit and followed that with a decommitment. Several recruiting analysts have now put in a prediction for Michigan to land Reeder after his visit and decommitment from Wisconsin, including Smith himself.
Michigan also hosted USF commit Kaden Catchings last weekend for the Purdue game and is another name who could be in play for the Wolverines, according to Smith's report.
At defensive back, Smith noted defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and the Wolverines are pursuing Nebraska commit Danny Odem and LSU four-star commit Havon Finney after former head coach Brian Kelly was fired by the Tigers.
Smith added he expects the Wolverines to stay aggressive until the end of the recruiting cycle and anticipates the "aggression will be rewarded in a big way."
If Michigan could even land a couple of the aforementioned names, that would bolster their class and give them needed depth at positions of needs for the recruiting cycle.