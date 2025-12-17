Michigan wide receiver seemingly back at practice after missing past 2 games

Michigan football junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan missed the Wolverines' past two games for reasons unknown.

While the Wolverines were without him for the Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 games against Maryland and Ohio State, it looks as if Morgan is in fact practicing with the team ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas, according to a post from Michigan football on X (formerly Twitter).

The Michigan football account shows an image Morgan running a route against freshman defensive back Jordan Young.

Biff Poggi, Michigan's interim head coach in light of the program firing Sherrone Moore last week, has not yet confirmed that Morgan will be playing against the Longhorns.

But considering Morgan is at practice, it seems like there would be a good chance of him returning for the New Year's Eve showdown against Texas.

Morgan's season and career with Michigan

After showing flashes of explosiveness in his first two seasons in a Maize and Blue uniform, Morgan was never able to fully get into a rhythm as a consistent factor in the Michigan offense under offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Although he continued to show some flashes in the screen game and in intermediate routes this year, Morgan has struggled with dropped passes, which limited his reps as the season went on as quarterback Bryce Underwood found Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley as his top targets on a consistent basis during his freshman season.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On the season, Morgan has hauled in 19 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. For his career as a Wolverine, Morgan has recorded 68 receptions for 557 yards and four scores.

Michigan's New Year's Eve game against Texas kicks off at 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.