Four Michigan Targets Set To Announce On Friday

Michigan fans will be paying close attention to the news cycle on Friday, as four U-M prospects are set to announce their school of choice.

As Michigan fans continue to pay close attention to Harbaugh's 2023 recruiting class take shape, four big names are slated to make their announcements on Friday. Here's a quick rundown of each:

1. Dante Moore, QB: Martin Luther King (MI.) - 2023

Dante Moore - a five-star QB and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan - is set to make his announcement this afternoon at 12:45 ET on ESPN2. Though Moore was once considered to be a Michigan lock, all signs now point to Oregon as the most likely destination for the five-star prospect.

2. Collins Acheampong, DE: Rancho Santa Margarita (CA.) - 2023

Some view Acheampong as a David Ojabo 2.0 type of prospect. As a dual-sport athlete at 6-7, 254 pounds, Acheampong certainly has the size, length and athleticism to become a dominant force at the collegiate level. As of now, Michigan appears to be the favorite for the four-star DE prospect. Acheampong is set to make his announcement on Friday at 3 PM ET.

3. Jalen Brown, WR: Gulliver Prep (FL.) - 2023

Brown, a highly-coveted five-star WR out of Florida, is expected to make his colligate decision tonight at 6 PM ET. Michigan is one of five Power Five programs who are still in the running for Brown's services, along with LSU, Miami, Florida State and Texas A&M. Though Brown could certainly surprise some folks by selecting Michigan, the strong belief right now is that Miami and LSU are in the drivers seat here.

4. Enow Etta, DL: Covenant Christian Academy (TX.) - 2023

Though Enow has long been considered to be a heavy lean toward Michigan, his recruitment has had a few odd - and avoidable - issues that might have thrown a wrench into that. The good news is that U-M fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out where Enow is headed, as an announcement is expected to come at some point today (Friday). According to 247 sports, the four-star DL prospect is still considered a Michigan favorite as of today.