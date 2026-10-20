Michigan Football Flips 2027 WR Yuto Kawamura-Johnson From MAC Program

Michigan football completed the flip on Tuesday. After a successful recruiting visit on Saturday against Penn State, Michigan began to trend for three-star wide receiver Yuto Kawamura-Johnson. Predictions began to come in favoring the Wolverines to flip the Toldeo commit and he made the move official.

Kawamura-Johnson is now in the fold and Michigan has 22 commitments in its 2027 class. The Winter Garden (FL) West Orange prospect is listed as a 5'11", 185-pound prospect. Kawamura-Johnson is ranked as 247Sports Composite's No. 1861 player in the cycle and the No. 239 wide receiver.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Yuto Kawamura-Johnson has Flipped his Commitment from Toledo to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



He had been Committed to the Rockets since June



“Stand for a lot, but ain’t going for nothing. Doing it for my country 🇯🇵”⁰⁰https://t.co/WmHV5svFBg pic.twitter.com/ve5jqHENRK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 20, 2026

“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Kawamura-Johnson said. “Being able to play for Coach Whittingham and be a part of a program like Michigan is something special. I feel like it’s a great place to develop and compete at a high level. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to see what the future holds!”

At the halfway point of his senior season, Kawamura-Johnson had caught 24 passes for 575 yards and seven touchdowns, showing he can be a home run threat on any given pass. In one game this season, he had four catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

What his commitment means for the 2027 class

Wide receiver recruiting hasn't been easy for Michigan. The Wolverines were hopeful they could showcase their passing game this season, but through six games, Michigan has the No. 125 passing attack in college football, averaging 165 yards per game. Kyle Whittingham expects Michigan to pass for 250 yards per game, but it's been a far cry from that.

Kawamura-Johnson is now the second wide receiver commit in the class, and he joins Chicago product Quinten Burrell, who is a top playmaker. Michigan is likely still working on Harper Woods (MI) five-star Dakota Guerrant, who is committed to Oregon, but Guerrant wanted to see Michigan open its passing attack.

There are still six games to be played, and with Michigan likely making a quarterback change to Tommy Carr, the Wolverines are hoping to see a lot more production from the passing game moving forward. It's going to be challenging for Michigan to land the top-flight targets if it can't produce in games.

With Indiana next up on the schedule, Michigan's passing game could struggle once again, but any sort of uptick in production will only help the Wolverines' recruiting efforts moving forward.

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