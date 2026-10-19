Michigan Football Trending to Flip 2027 WR Recruit After Beating Penn State

After getting back in the win column against Penn State on Saturday, the Wolverines are trending to land a prospect in the 2027 class.

The Wolverines hosted several players this past weekend, most notably the No. 1 ranked player in the 2028 class, defensive tackle Kellan Hall, along with a couple of 2028 quarterback prospects. But there were also a couple of '27 prospects in attendance.

That included Toledo commit, wide receiver Yuto Kawamura-Johnson. Following his two-day visit to Ann Arbor, On3's Ethan McDowell placed a prediction favoring the Wolverines to flip him. McDowell noted that Michigan is the clear team to beat in his recruitment, despite programs like Michigan State and West Virginia making a push.

Impressive senior season

The Winter Gardens (FL) West Orange prospect has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks. He might be a Toledo commit, but a lot of Power Four programs are after Kawamura-Johnson. He holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, and Wake Forest, among others.

He is a 5'11", 185-pound slot wide receiver. At the halfway point of his senior season, Kawamura-Johnson had caught 24 passes for 575 yards and seven touchdowns, showing he can be a home run threat on any given pass. In one game this season, he had four catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Kawamura-Johnson is listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 2241 player in the 2027 class, per Rivals Industrial rankings. ESPN is the highest on him, listing Kawamura-Johnson as the No. 198 ranked wide receiver in the class.

Following the visit, he raved about his experience.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Kawamura-Johnson said. “Being able to play for Coach Whittingham and be a part of a program like Michigan is something special. I feel like it’s a great place to develop and compete at a high level. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to see what the future holds!”

2027 class impact

Michigan currently has 21 commitments in its 2027 class. Out of those 21 commits, there is just one wide receiver in the fold, and that's four-star Quentin Burrell out of Chicago. Burrell is expected to star for the Wolverines in the next few seasons, but it's going to be important to fill out the class with some other playmakers.

The Wolverines have yet to showcase their passing game to much extent. That was supposed to be elevated this season under Jason Beck, but instead, the Wolverines have one of the worst offenses in the country, and Michigan benched quarterback Bryce Underwood after two interceptions against Penn State.

It's going to be hard for Michigan to get five-star wide receivers like Dakota Guerrant in the fold until the Wolverines can show they can sling the ball around.

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