Michigan Football Hosting a Top 2028 QB This Weekend Against UTEP

The Michigan Wolverines have their 2027 QB in the fold and that's four-star Kamden Lopati, who decommitted from Illinois to come to Ann Arbor. Lopati is off to a blazing start in his senior season, and the Wolverines' staff are excited to get him on campus.

Michigan could still search for another 2027 QB in the class. The Wolverines were hoping to land Las Vegas product Thaddeus Thatcher, but he opted to commit to Oregon State.

While the Wolverines are still trying to search for prospects in the current class, Kyle Whittingham and Co. have also turned their attention to the 2028 class. And on Saturday, Michigan is hosting one of the top QBs in the 2028 cycle.

Carter Zingelmann visiting Ann Arbor

The 6'5", 218-pound QB is set to visit Michigan for the first time this weekend when the Wolverines host UTEP. Carter Zingelmann hails from Coppell (TX) and he is coming off a visit to Oklahoma State, who took down Oregon in stunning fashion.

Speaking to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Zingelmann told him that he's excited to meet the coaches in person and to see the culture at Michigan.

2028 QB COPPELL HS, TX

1st Team All District QB

District 5-6A Offensive New Comer Of Year

2,018 + Passing Yards

17 Passing Touchdowns

70.15% Completion

800 Rushing Yards

15 Rushing Touchdowns

1 Receiving Touchdown

20.9 Top MpH ( 6,5 22O )@coppellfootball @HeathNaragon… pic.twitter.com/5UgOaE22vF — Carter Zingelmann 2028 QB (@Zingelmann2028) December 12, 2025

Zingelmann is 247Sports Composite's No. 126 player in the 2028 class and the No. 9 QB. 247Sports itself is higher on the Texas product. He is listed as the No. 76 player and the No. 6 QB in the cycle.

Last season, the big QB showed off his dual-threat capabilities. He threw for 1,865 yards, 16 TDs, and six INTs, while rushing for 754 yards and 14 TDs. Zingelmann also runs track.

Michigan will have to impress

Zingelmann holds some pretty big offers in his junior season of high school football. Programs like SMU, Tennessee, Houston, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Oregon, Georgia, and Florida, among others, have all offered him.

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, it's SMU as the team to beat. The Mustangs have nearly a 92% chance of landing Zingelmann, but with him being in the 2028 class, a lot could change in a hurry. A successful trip to Ann Arbor could position Michigan quite well in his recruitment.

Jason Beck wants to find dual-threat signal callers and Zingelmann matches that quite well. Being a bigger QB, Zingelmann could take some hits and get back up. That's exactly what Beck wants and this will be a recruitment to continue to watch.

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