What Commitment From 4-Star QB Kamden Lopati Means for Michigan Football

It took some time for Kyle Whittingham and Co. to get their footing on the recruiting trail, but the Wolverines are beginning to recruit with the best. Just a day after four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati de-committed from Big Ten foe, Illinois, he announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines.

Lopati comes to Michigan after he committed to Illinois back in July of last year. But the Salt Lake City prospect had a good relationship with Michigan's staff and the chance to play under Jason Beck, while being in Ann Arbor was too much for him to pass up.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Kamden Lopati has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 228 QB from West Valley City, UT recently decommitted from Illinois



He’s ranked as the No. 9 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/9IZc35JveX pic.twitter.com/K72TDwKGgO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

The 6'3", 220-pound gunslinger is a Composite four-star QB and he is ranked as the No. 122 player in the nation and No. 9 quarterback. Lopati is considered the No. 2 player from the state of Utah.

Lopati is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,671 yards in his junior year of high school. He threw 34 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Loptai ran for 730 yards on 90 carries, while rushing for 10 scores. In his sophomore year, Lopati threw for over 3,000 yards and carried the ball for 647 yards.

What it means for the Wolverines

Some wondered what Michigan was going to do when four-star Peter Bourque de-committed from the Wolverines following the coaching change. Bourque opened his recruitment back up and Michigan made a big effort to go after both Kamden Lopati and four-star Dane Weber.

For awhile, Lopati was viewed as a Notre Dame lean, but Michigan kept coming and the coaches built an outstanding relationship with Lopati, which in the end, allowed the Wolverines to gain the commitment.

Lopati will fit Jason Beck's offense perfectly. While Lopati might not be the fastest quarterback, he has good mobility, and excels in RPOs. He has a strong arm and has nice touch when throwing the vertical pass.

When Lopati comes to Ann Arbor next season, there won't be any pressure for him to see the field right away. Bryce Underwood will be entering Year 3 with Michigan and Lopati can redshirt and learn the offense behind Underwood.

The following year, if Underwood leaves for the NFL, Lopati will be able to compete for the starting job.

But beyond all of that, Michigan now has its 2027 quarterback in the fold, and the Wolverines can build off of that. Lopati is a top-10 quarterback, and will be a solid voice to build Michigan's first recruiting class under Whittingham.