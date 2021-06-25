Sports Illustrated home
Another One: Michigan Football Adds To Its 2022 Class

Michigan continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Michigan Football program has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late - and the streak continued on Friday.

Kevonte Fatutoa Henry, a 2022 outside linebacker prospect out of Leuzinger High School (Calif.), announced that he had committed to the University of Michigan via his twitter account on Friday afternoon.

I’d like to thank all of the schools that took time getting to know me and my family. I was told that I should commit when I felt most comfortable and sure about my decision. So I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan! #GoBlue

In addition to Michigan, Henry held offers from USC, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, UNLV and Fresno State. 

The 6-4, 225-pound linebacker is a solid pickup for a 2022 class that is beginning to take shape.  Henry joins highly-rated cornerback Will Johnson, Tyler Morris (WR), Jayden Denegal (QB), Tay'shawn Trent (WR), Kody Jones (ATH), Marlin Klein (TE), CJ Stokes (RB), Davonte Miles (DL), Connor Jones (OT), and Aaron Alexander (ATH) as current commits in Michigan's 2022 class. 

