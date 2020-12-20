High School Teammates Signed With Michigan On Wednesday, Won A State Championship on Saturday

Two newly signed Wolverines finished their high school careers on top as the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders captured the Class 7A State Championship on Saturday night in a win over the Edgewater Eagles . This latest championship for St. Thomas Aquinas was the 12th for the football program, setting a new Florida High School Athletic Association record. On a historic night for the Raiders, future Wolverines Jaydon Hood and Ja’Den McBurrows made their presence felt throughout the evening.

With the game tied late in the second quarter, Eagles star wide receiver - and recent Alabama signee - Christian Leary took a direct snap and was off to the races. He made it 18 yards before he ran into the highly rated linebacker on his way to Ann Arbor, Jaydon Hood. The future Wolverine ripped the ball away from Leary to give the Raiders one last possession before the half. Two plays later, the Raiders were in the end zone.

On the very next defensive series, another future Wolverine made his mark on the game. McBurrows - a scrappy corner and state champion track star - intercepted a bubble screen with one hand, broke free from a would-be tackler, and sprinted his way to the end zone for six. The pick six would give the Raiders a 21-7 lead.

“I had to go jump it,” said McBurrows. “We were only up by like seven and I needed to make a play. Defense always scores, so we had to score.”

The Raiders would go on to win the game by a final score of 31-21, giving both Hood and McBurrows their second state championship as part of the football team.