Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'First And Last Time Anybody Will See Me Cry': Michigan Signee's Must-See Speech

    His blue-collar worth ethic and commitment to excellence both on and off the football field has made CJ Stokes an early fan favorite.
    Author:

    Of the 22 total recruits that signed their letter of intent with the University of Michigan this week, running back CJ Stokes is near the bottom of the list in terms of recruiting rankings. In fact, Stokes is currently ranked as the No. 19 highest rated recruit of the bunch so far. 

    For Stokes, that seems like the landing perfect spot for a man out to prove himself. 

    During his commitment announcement, the young running back prospect was far less celebratory and far more "let's go to work". The blue-collar mentality and commitment to excellence both on and off the field quickly made Stokes a fan favorite among the maize and blue faithful.

    After the first day of the Early Signing Period, Michigan's class ranks inside the top ten according to all recruiting services thanks to several National Signing Day flips and a couple of commitments at the buzzer. Big time safety Keon Sabb, prototypical wide receiver Darrius Clemons and talented edge rusher Derrick Moore all picked U-M on Wednesday giving the Wolverines 23 total commits in the 2022 class.

    Read More

    We break down each recruiter, field questions about the day and get into a little bit of football discussion based on the events of the day. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    cj stokes
    Recruiting

    'First And Last Time Anybody Will See Me Cry': Michigan Signee's Must-See Speech

    57 seconds ago
    jim-harbaugh-urban-meyer-comments-controversyjpg
    Football

    Hilarious Video of Urban Meyer, Shirtless Man Resurfaces

    17 hours ago
    aidan hutchinson
    Football

    Aidan Hutchinson: "Let's Go, Bitch"

    Dec 17, 2021
    christopher hinton
    Football

    Georgia Native Christopher Hinton Has No Friends From The Peach State This Month

    Dec 17, 2021
    desmond howard
    Football

    Desmond Howard Skewers Urban Meyer

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17304742
    Football

    McNamara Inks NIL Deal with Biggest Name in Football

    Dec 16, 2021
    keon sabb jim harbaugh podcast
    Recruiting

    National Signing Day, Fan-Led Discussion, Michigan Football

    Dec 16, 2021
    derrick moore
    Recruiting

    Michigan Lands Defensive Lineman With Position Versatility

    Dec 15, 2021