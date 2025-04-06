Meet the Future: Michigan pursuing three elite quarterback recruits
The Michigan football program has had a slow start to the 2026 recruiting cycle. By all accounts, it seems like nobody near the program is overly concerned with how the class will end up. Fans may be starting to fidget a bit, but those in the know seem quietly confident that the 2026 class will round out in the top ten again.
While working the '26 class is a priority, the '27 class is also being worked, too. One of the best ways to build a great class is to land an elite quarterback, the earlier the better. Here are three top targets from '26 and '27 that Michigan is involved in and has a real shot of securing a commitment from.
1. Nathan Bernhard
On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has claimed the Michigan Wolverines have the "upper hand" in the recruitment of 2026 dual threat QB Nathan Bernhard. Living in the state of Ohio, the junior signal caller has some strong family ties to the rival Buckeye program as several of his siblings have attended Ohio State University. He has grown up around the greatest rivalry in sports and spoke about how that has impacted him.
The 6-6, 230-pound QB put up some elite numbers during his junior season at Ashland High School. While leading his team to a school best 12-1 record, he threw for 2,895 yards, 24 touchdowns, only four interceptions, and showed his dual threat status with 1,221 yards on the ground with an additional 22 rushing touchdowns. Look for Bernhard to move up in the rankings during his senior season, his numbers and dual threat ability will draw the attention of more D1 schools throughout his senior season. He has spoken about wanting to commit early so he can focus on his senior season without all of the recruiting background noise. If that early commitment comes to fruition Michigan has to be one of the favorites to secure Bernhard's services.
"It's big time, grew up around the rivalry and it was a big part of my childhood... If you get the opportunity to play at Michigan, it's big. I've been around the rivalry, went to a lot of Michigan-Ohio State games, that is important to me"- 2027 QB Nathan Bernhard
2. Trae Taylor
At 6-3, 186-pounds, Trae Taylor is truly one of the most elite and gifted passers in the 2027 class. He has a rocket for an arm and possesses enough elusive ability to stretch a play and still keep his eyes focused downfield. As a sophomore he threw for 3,061 yards, 20 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and had 68 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns. While he's not a true "dual threat" quarterback, Taylor is athletic enough to avoid rushes and do damage with his legs. Michigan has been pursuing Taylor heavily and it feels like he is the top recruit on their board at the quarterback position.
3. Elijah Haven
Elijah Haven is currently rated as the top quarterback and top overall prospect, regardless of position, for the 2027 class. The 6-5, 215-pound gunslinger is a pro-style quarterback similar to Trae Taylor. Haven will be a tough pull with his hometown program (LSU) coming at him with every recruiting asset in their arsenal. Last year the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year threw for 3,093 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He also ran for 925 yards and another 19 touchdowns on the ground. Of the three quarterbacks Michigan is pursuing, Haven has the most upside, but I also believe he is the longest shot. Getting a commitment from Haven is going to require significant NIL resources and a herculean effort by the staff.