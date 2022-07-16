Skip to main content

Michigan Gets A Commitment From Prospect With Great Potential

Michigan has added yet another intriguing edge prospect to its 2023 recruiting class.

Michigan already has edge rushers Enow Etta and Collins Acheampong in the fold in 2023 and both of them are billed as prospects with a lot of potential. Now, U-M has another high-upside pass rasher in the mix — Pionniers de Touraine (France) edge Aymeric Koumba.

Koumba impressed the coaches in person last month and has only had his offer in hand since then. Obviously he impressed the U-M coaches in person and now he's a part of the class.

Koumba is a native of France but has a connection to Michigan. The 6-4, 230-pounder works out with Brandon Collier, the founder of PPI Recruits, a program that has helped many international prospects find homes playing Division I football around the country. Collier and PPI were instrumental in Julius Welschof's recruitment and ultimately his commitment to the Wolverines back in the 2018 class.  

Koumba is viewed as extremely talented and raw with an incredible frame for the edge rusher position. Despite being just 6-4, Koumba boasts a 7-1 wingspan and really shows a lot of explosion when getting after the passer.

