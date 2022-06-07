CJ Carr Has A Decision Date

Saline (Mich.) High five-star quarterback CJ Carr — the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr — has set his decision date. The 6-3, 190-pounder will announce his college decision this Thursday at 7 pm.

Carr will be choosing between Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

When you consider that Carr is the grandson of a former big time U-M coach and goes to high school about 10 miles away from The Big House, this one should be a layup for the Wolverines, but it's not. In fact, Carr is expected to pick Notre Dame over the Maize and Blue.

We've discussed this "situation" at length many times before. The all-time single-season touchdown passes record at Michigan is just 25. Last year, despite the extremely successful season in the win-loss column, Cade McNamara only threw 15 touchdown passes. Big time signal callers like Carr, or Detroit Martin Luther King five-star Dante Moore in the 2023 class, don't want to go to a school where they never get to show off their talents. Michigan's offensive approach caused them to miss out on all of their top targets in the 2022 cycle, and may very well end up costing them both Carr and Moore, which would be two huge misses.

As of right now, Carr isn't expected to pick Michigan on Thursday, but if there was ever a prospect who could have a last minute change of heart simply because of who he is and what he's always known, it's Carr. Plus, as we all know, the recruiting process doesn't stop when a player commits, especially for one as young as Carr. With two full years of high school left, Carr has plenty of time to think about his decision and change his mind. In fact, college coaches can't even openly send Carr messages or personalized recruiting material yet. Athletes can start to receive any form of private, electronic communication on Sept. 1 of their junior year; that's still a couple months away for Carr. This includes emails, recruiting materials, texts and direct messages on social media. Once that happens, it's like the recruiting process starts all over again.