Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Andrel Anthony

Andrel Anthony

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-2

Wt: 175

Hometown: East Lansing, Mich.

High School: East Lansing

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

NFL Comp: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals — Like Boyd, Anthony isn't the biggest, fastest or most naturally athletic receiver on the field, but he's got a knack for creating separation, makes tough catches look easy and is better after the catch than you'd think. Boyd is listed at 6-1, 197 pounds, which is where Anthony probably ends up by the time he's done at Michigan once he's able to mature and hit the weight room.

2021 Outlook: Anthony reminds me of Ronnie Bell as someone who isn't as coveted or dynamic, but just manages to get open, catch the ball and get the job done. I don't think he'll be needed as a true freshmen since U-M is so fast and young at receiver, but he's got the kind of skill set that just works.