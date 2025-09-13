Michigan football commit to visit ACC school on Saturday
Michigan football four-star class of 2026 defensive back commit Dorian Barney will be taking a visit to Georgia Tech on Saturday, according to a report from Chad Simmons of Rivals.
Barney committed to the Wolverines in July, shortly after taking his official visit to Ann Arbor in June. The Carrollton, GA. product has also been to Georgia Tech on a number of occasions and will see the Yellow Jackets take on Clemson for a big showdown against the 12th-ranked Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
There have been no reports indicating a flip is imminent for Barney as this could very likely be a case of him simply enjoying a gameday experience in his home state, but any time a commit takes a visit to another program, it's something to at least note.
Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines currently have 23 total verbal commitments in their class of 2026, which ranks 10th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Barney is one of three defensive backs committed to Michigan's class, along with four stars Jordan Deck and Andre Clarke.