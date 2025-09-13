Wolverine Digest

Michigan football commit to visit ACC school on Saturday

Seth Berry

Michigan defensive pass game coordinator an defensive back coach LaMar Morgan talks to players at warmup during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Michigan defensive pass game coordinator an defensive back coach LaMar Morgan talks to players at warmup during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan football four-star class of 2026 defensive back commit Dorian Barney will be taking a visit to Georgia Tech on Saturday, according to a report from Chad Simmons of Rivals.

Barney committed to the Wolverines in July, shortly after taking his official visit to Ann Arbor in June. The Carrollton, GA. product has also been to Georgia Tech on a number of occasions and will see the Yellow Jackets take on Clemson for a big showdown against the 12th-ranked Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

There have been no reports indicating a flip is imminent for Barney as this could very likely be a case of him simply enjoying a gameday experience in his home state, but any time a commit takes a visit to another program, it's something to at least note.

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines currently have 23 total verbal commitments in their class of 2026, which ranks 10th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Barney is one of three defensive backs committed to Michigan's class, along with four stars Jordan Deck and Andre Clarke.

Curtis
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mason Curtis (25) pursues a play on defense against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Seth Berry
