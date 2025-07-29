Nation's No. 3 wide receiver plans to take another visit to Michigan this fall

Wolverine Digest

Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) and quarterback Shea Patterson (2) jump and touch the banner before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
One of the nation's top class of 2027 wide receiver's plans on taking another visit to Michigan in the future for a game this fall, according to a report from from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

Lawrence North (Indianapolis, IN.) four-star Monshun Sales has already visited Ann Arbor on four different documented occasions and told Rivals he will be looking to visit campus again for an OV in the future. Wiltfong reported that Ohio State will receive Sales' first game visit this fall as he will be in Columbus for the team's game against Texas on Aug. 30. Then, Indiana, who has also hosted the nation's No. 3 ranked wideout four times, will host him during Week 2 when the Hoosiers take on Kennesaw State. During Week 3, Sales will be in South Bend to watch Notre Dame host Texas A&M.

While Sales doesn't have a Michigan game officially locked in to return to the Big House, Wiltfong reported the Wolverines as a school Sales is "very high on" and will "aim to visit" for a game. There's still plenty of time for Sales to lock that visit in, with the Wolverines hosting four games after Sales' first slate of visits are complete.

Sales turned in 34 receptions with 568 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season in high school. The Rivals Industry Rankings has him as the No. 22 prospect in the nation overall in his class.

