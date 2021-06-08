Michigan QB Target Takes Top Spot at Elite 11 Regional

One of Michigan's quarterback targets in the 2022 class took part in Sunday’s Elite 11 Regional Camp in Bellflower (Calif.) over the weekend and finished with the No. 1 ranking among all quarterbacks who participated.

Nate Johnson, a 6-2, 183-pound dual-threat quarterback out of Clovis (Calif.), put together an impressive weekend and showed why Power Five programs like Michigan have shown interest.

Brandon Brown, owner and publisher of Wolverine Digest, recently broke down where Johnson's recruitment stands with Michigan.

"Johnson has been on Michigan's radar the longest and he's very interested in the Maize and Blue. Early last month, Johnson acknowledged being Michigan's top target at quarterback in the 2022 class and simply said that things were going great. He'll officially visit Ann Arbor from June 11-13 and it feels like there's a legitimate chance he pulls the trigger during that visit.

Johnson is a phenomenal athlete as evidenced by his highlight tape where he shines as a wide receiver along with standing out at quarterback. Earlier this month, he ran the fastest 100-meter dash in the state of California with time of 10.49. With speed like that and already established skills as a pass catcher, he's got a ton of upside and could get a look at wide receiver at the next level. He's the kind of talent you just take and let it work out down the line."

According to the SI All-American recap of the event, Johnson was unquestionably one of the top quarterbacks in attendance.

"Anaheim (Calif.) Servite dual-threat QB and Arizona commit Noah Fifita looked great too, with on-character twitch and a strong delivery throughout the camp. As somebody very familiar with the Bosco turf, he glided through his rollouts all day, delivering on-time accurate passes nearly every rep. Fifita, along with Clovis (Calif.) quarterback Nate Johnson were the two most athletic quarterbacks in attendance. Johnson tested the highest in the combine portion of the event; He clocked in the 4.5's for his 40-yard dash run."

Johnson is set to take his official visit to Ann Arbor on June 11-13 and will be joined by some of Michigan's top recruits in the 2022 class - including top-rated CB Will Johnson, CB Miles Pollard, CB Jahlil Florence and TE Beau Atkinson.