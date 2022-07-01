Michigan Lands Wide Receiver Out Of St. Louis

It's been a bit of a rough month for Michigan on the recruiting trail but today has been alright. Heading into today, Michigan was sitting at No. 13 in the Big Ten in the recruiting rankings and at No. 55 overall nationally.

With July and the dead period now officially upon us, Michigan is getting a little help when it comes to those rankings in the form of a commitment from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep wide receiver Fredrick Moore.

As a junior last year, Moore helped Cardinal Ritter to the Missouri Class 3 state semifinals. He finished his junior campaign with 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 scores. He also had three return touchdowns. Moore is pretty advanced as a wide receiver, and was obviously very productive, but there are concerns about his speed at the next level. As a junior, he ran an 11.55 in the 100-meter dash. For comparison's sake, that's almost a full second slower than guys like AJ Henning (10.73) and Roman Wilson (10.67). With that said, he looks plenty fast on tape and does appear to have good football/functional speed.

The 6-0, 175-pounder is considered the No. 61 wide receiver in the country, which obviously isn't eye-popping, but he did have offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin to consider before he picked the Wolverines.