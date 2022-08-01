Skip to main content

Michigan Scores Commitment From BBQ At The Big House Attendee

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class now has 13 members in it.

Michigan hosted more than 50 prospects over the weekend for the annual BBQ At The Big House and earlier today, it resulted in a commitment. Washington DC Gonzaga offensive tackle Evan Link committed to the Wolverines after spending yesterday in Ann Arbor.

"First and foremost I would like to thank every coach that believed in me and my abilities on the field," the big lineman wrote. "I can not express how grateful I am to each and every coach that made the effort to get to know me and my family throughout this process. I would also like to thank all of my friends, family, teachers and high school coaches - without their support and guidance I would not be who I am today. It has been an amazing process but in the end I have to make a decision.

"Therefore, I am very excited to announce that I decided to commit to the University of Michigan! Go Blue!"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Link chose the Wolverines over 20 other suitors. The No. 27 offensive tackle in the country was extremely high on the board for both Penn State and Stanford with the Nittany Lions actually looking like his leader not long ago. The Wolverines were able to stay the course, get him on campus yesterday and close. 

Per 247 Sports, Michigan is now fifth in the Big Ten recruiting rankings and No. 27 overall nationally. There's still a long way to go in the 2023 cycle, but things have been steadily trending up for the Wolverines over the past month.

evan link
Recruiting

Michigan Scores Commitment From BBQ At The Big House Attendee

By Brandon Brown48 seconds ago
cade mcnamara
Football

Is Cade McNamara The Most Disrespected QB In The Country?

By Christopher Breiler2 hours ago
InShot_20220721_181223876
Football

Mazi Smith Provides Strong Endorsement For Jim Harbaugh

By Christopher Breiler3 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Podium Presence: Ranking Big Ten Head Coaches At Media Days

By Brandon Brown13 hours ago
jadyn davis
Recruiting

BBQ At The Big House Visitors List

By Brandon BrownJul 30, 2022 7:49 PM EDT
payton thorne cade mcnamara
Football

Quarterbacks Cade McNamara, Payton Thorne Discuss MSU-UM Rivalry At Big Ten Media Days

By Brandon BrownJul 30, 2022 5:48 PM EDT
InShot_20220730_103551095
Football

Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip

By Christopher BreilerJul 30, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
donovan edwards jim harbaugh
Football

Recapping Michigan Football "Our State" Tour, Upcoming Fall Camp, Jim Harbaugh At Big Ten Media Days

By Brandon BrownJul 29, 2022 11:55 PM EDT