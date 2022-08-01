Michigan Scores Commitment From BBQ At The Big House Attendee

Michigan hosted more than 50 prospects over the weekend for the annual BBQ At The Big House and earlier today, it resulted in a commitment. Washington DC Gonzaga offensive tackle Evan Link committed to the Wolverines after spending yesterday in Ann Arbor.

"First and foremost I would like to thank every coach that believed in me and my abilities on the field," the big lineman wrote. "I can not express how grateful I am to each and every coach that made the effort to get to know me and my family throughout this process. I would also like to thank all of my friends, family, teachers and high school coaches - without their support and guidance I would not be who I am today. It has been an amazing process but in the end I have to make a decision.

"Therefore, I am very excited to announce that I decided to commit to the University of Michigan! Go Blue!"

Link chose the Wolverines over 20 other suitors. The No. 27 offensive tackle in the country was extremely high on the board for both Penn State and Stanford with the Nittany Lions actually looking like his leader not long ago. The Wolverines were able to stay the course, get him on campus yesterday and close.

Per 247 Sports, Michigan is now fifth in the Big Ten recruiting rankings and No. 27 overall nationally. There's still a long way to go in the 2023 cycle, but things have been steadily trending up for the Wolverines over the past month.