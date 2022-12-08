Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does.

The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others.

Hansen, the No. 6 tight end in the entire country, took to Twitter to let everyone know that he picked the Wolverines.

"First and foremost I'd like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level," Hansen tweeted. "Secondly, I'd like to thank my family for all the love and support they have gave me throughout this journey. Lastly I'd like to thank all my teammates and coaches at Bellevue as well as Tracy Ford, Marcus Griffin and the FSP program for continuing to push me to become the player I am today. With that being said I'm excited to stay a Wolverine and announce my commitment to The University of Michigan! #GoBlue"