Skip to main content

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Michigan's success on the field is sure to result in success on the recruiting trail.

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does.

The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others.

Hansen, the No. 6 tight end in the entire country, took to Twitter to let everyone know that he picked the Wolverines.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"First and foremost I'd like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level," Hansen tweeted. "Secondly, I'd like to thank my family for all the love and support they have gave me throughout this journey. Lastly I'd like to thank all my teammates and coaches at Bellevue as well as Tracy Ford, Marcus Griffin and the FSP program for continuing to push me to become the player I am today. With that being said I'm excited to stay a Wolverine and announce my commitment to The University of Michigan! #GoBlue"

Michigan Wolverines

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_232137345
Football

Michigan, Ohio State Make CFP History

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

McNamara Opens Up About Michigan Experience

By Christopher Breiler
Jim Harbaugh
Football

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes Had A Lot To Say About Jim Harbaugh Ahead Of Matchup

By Brandon Brown
michigan basketballs
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Loses Starter For Season

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221206_002944965
Football

Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221206_002902566
Football

Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh natty podcast
Football

Michigan Football vs. TCU, College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh, Erick All, Transfers

By Brandon Brown