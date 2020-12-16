Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Kechaun Bennett

Kechaun Bennett

@kechaun1 / Twitter

Position: Strongside Defensive End

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 220

Hometown: Suffield, Conn.

High School: Suffield Academy

Other Notable Offers: California, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

NFL Comp: Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals — Michigan fans will certainly remember Hubbard as a long, lanky outside linebacker turned defensive end. Even though Bennett is already listed as a defensive end, he's built similarly to Hubbard and could follow a similar path. Hubbard could really run and bend around the corner in college and Bennett has that type of athleticism and flexibility as well. Even though Hubbard is 270 pounds now, he was just 223 pounds coming out of high school before really adding weight and strength in college.

2021 Outlook: It's rare for a defensive end to earn a ton of playing time as a freshman and that's probably going to be the case for Bennett in 2021. He's going to need time to bulk up, get stronger and hone his skills before he's ready, but he's got a great frame and all the tools to develop into a solid pass rusher.