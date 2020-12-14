FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Jim Harbaugh's Message To Recruits As National Signing Day Approaches

National Signing Day is less than 48 hours away and Jim Harbaugh still doesn't have a new contract in place.
Michigan is prepared to sign the bulk of its 2021 class on Wednesday even though Jim Harbaugh's future at U-M is up in the air. Fortunately, most recruits pick a school more than they do a coach, but I'm sure most of them would still love to know who's going to be running the program they're signing up to play for.

During his Monday media availability, Harbaugh was asked about his message to recruits as National Signing Day approaches and his answer was actually pretty direct for a change.

