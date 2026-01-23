Michigan Football Staff Visits Two Four-Star Defensive Tackles in California

With the offseason officially here and a new coaching staff assembled in Ann Arbor, Michigan football is looking to build its program under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

On Friday morning, Ethan McDowell of On3 reported that Michigan football staff members are spending a good amount of time in two big recruiting states, Texas and California.

A Pair of Major Defensive Lineman Recruits

Two of Michigan’s position coaches, Lou Esposito (defensive line) and Lewis Powell (defensive ends), visited with two defensive tackles, Elija Harmon and Myels Smith. Both Harmon and Smith are four-star recruits in the class of 2027 at Inglewood High School, but are already verbally committed to SEC schools.

Harmon is set to attend Oklahoma, while Smith is planning to attend Texas A&M in the fall of 2027.

Despite already being committed, if something does fall through, the Wolverines are putting themselves in position to flip one of the two by keeping the relationship going.

Per on3, Harmon is the 13th-ranked prospect in the state of California, while Smith sits at 28th in the Golden State.

Harmon is a big space eater in the middle of the defensive line. He’ll be a rare four-year starter at Inglewood and can beat an opposing guard/center with speed and power. At 6-3, 285 pounds, he’s a load to try and move around, plays with heavy hands and gets off the ball extremely quick. You have to double team him at the HS level and he’s still going to get a push. It’s never easy out West to find true difference makers at the defensive tackle position but Harmon is a true national recruit who has the size and talent to play for any school in the country. With two more years to develop before he hits college, Harmon has a chance to be special.

Active big man that has a chance to be a difference-maker in the middle for a College Football Playoff hopeful. Showed noticeable improvement across sophomore and junior seasons, but still has plenty of room for growth. Believed to be tipping the scales at just over 6-foot-3, 300 pounds and wears the mass well. Flashes impressive get-off as he can charge into the backfield and create negative plays when he times up his jump. Harnesses desired power in the upper half and will swipe his way through obstacles while sliding into gaps. Moves with favorable balance in tight quarters, but could continue to upgrade lateral range. Must also get more consistent with his effort and energy levels. Appears to be rounding into form as he embarks on his senior year and should be viewed as a potential key piece up front for any defense after an initial developmental period.

Michigan’s 2026 Class

Looking at the incoming freshmen for this season, the Wolverines are bringing in three defensive linemen and a pair of edge rushers,

Highlighting the list of newcomers will be Carter Meadows, a five-star edge rusher who was ranked a top-10 recruit in the nation. Titan Davis, a four-star defensive lineman from St. Louis, Mo. could also play a role for UofM early in his career.